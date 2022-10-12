Home Health What if the vaccines were given to the pediatrician?
Health

Take advantage of follow-up visits to the pediatrician to vaccinate children. In an environment that they, and their families, know in safety, thus also optimizing resources. This is the appeal that comes from the President of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians, Antonio D’Avino, at the opening of the sixteenth FIMP National Scientific Congress “Family Pediatrics grows and … welcomes”, taking place in Riva del Garda (Trento ) until October 15th.

Vaccinations in children

Administer vaccines in pediatricians’ offices

Vaccines are the most effective form of prevention to combat some of the infectious diseases that cause serious complications to children’s health“, explains D’Avino: “The family pediatrician has the possibility of affecting the success of prevention campaigns more than any another specialist, thanks to the relationship of trust with families and widespread assistance. Allowing family pediatricians access to the vaccination registry would be an extraordinary opportunity for the sustainability of the entire National Health Service “. The FIMP therefore asks to be able to contribute to the achievement of the recommended vaccination coverage. Which have improved since the Lorenzin Law, but not for all diseases are close to safety thresholds. This, D’Avino resumes, would also make it possible to free up resources for local services: “We can take care of prophylaxis on the occasion of the Health Reports. Agreements on a regional basis are not enough: let’s change organizational models, let’s try not to waste the lesson of Covid-19 “.

Is it true that vaccine immunity is much less effective than natural immunity?

Practical guides for pediatricians and parents

One of the practical guides created by the scientific society that will be presented at the congress is dedicated to vaccination in safety in the Family Pediatrician’s surgery. “We share some ready-to-use tools to keep in your toolbox – explains Giuseppe Di Mauro, National Secretary for Scientific and Ethical Activities of the FIMP and President of the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics – We also present an inter-company consensus on the use of antibiotic therapy in respiratory diseases in developmental age and in children “. Among the guides, one is also designed for parents, to answer the most frequent doubts. Mothers and fathers will be able to find it directly in the pediatricians’ offices.

