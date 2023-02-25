The abdominal diastasiswhich he said he suffered from Naomi BocchiTotti’s partner, is the so-called “pancetta” which also appears in thin and trained people, it may not be just an aesthetic problem. If associated with other symptoms including back pain and a sense of instability of the spine, swelling after meals, episodes of incontinence, digestive and respiratory difficulties, evident peristalsis, hernias, it can conceal the abdominal diastasisandexcessive separation of the central rectus abdominis musculature.

What is that The major muscles of the rectus abdominis wall are divided into two parts: a right rectus abdominis muscle it’s a left rectus abdominis muscle which they are held together by a thin band of connective tissue (this sunrise line o midline) which not only holds the rectus abdominis muscles together, but also allows the continence of the internal viscera.

I know the sunrise line, which is very resistant but not very elastic, for some reason it wears out, it is difficult to return to its initial condition naturally. Depending on the distance that is created between the two rectus-abdominal muscles, it can be one mild grade diastasis (less than 3 cm), which usually does not cause discomfort and does not require intervention, moderate (between 3 and 5 cm) and severe (more than 5 cm). If severecould generate an umbilical hernia or an epigastric hernia because the muscles lose the ability to contain the abdominal viscera which come out of their natural location.

The cause The main one is the pregnancy, especially if twinned, which during the gestation period leads the two longitudinal muscle bands of the abdomen to spread apart to allow the growth of the fetus during the nine months. In 70% of cases, within a year of giving birth, the muscles return to their place naturally, in the remaining cases the two muscle groups remain apart and thus stabilize. There may be a genetic predisposition which leads some women to be more at risk due to the connective tissues they have a collagen deficiency. See also "We work for the health of bees and ecosystems. Now 10 thousand beekeepers throughout Italy use our technology"



The other causes of diastasis recti, which can also affect men, are related to sudden and important changes in weight, muscle laxity, excessive physical activity, chronic cough o intense and prolonged retching.