The wrinkle-free face of Kate Middleton, and other VIPs (including Michelle Obama), has a secret kept in an Amazonian plant rich in active ingredients with a natural botox effect, different from the classic botox. Expert opinion

What do the indigenous tribes of Peru and Princess Kate Middleton of Wales, pop star Madonna, former US first lady Michelle Obama and Queen Letizia of Spain have in common? The use of a plant from the Amazon forest rich in active ingredients, theAcmella oleraceafor different purposes: the natives as an analgesic to cure toothaches, the VIPs as natural botulinum to fight wrinkles. According to Mrs. Obama’s make-up artist, it would have been the British princess who revealed her beauty secret to Michelle, a cosmetic that contains a natural anti-aging substance extracted from the plant.

The lifting effect of Acmella oleracea, the natural botox of the stars The natural botox action of Acmella seems to depend on spilanthol, the most important and most powerful substance of the plant, moreover patented: its property of inhibiting the contractile activity of the subcutaneous muscles of the face thus relaxing the facial features, he explains Fabio Firenzuoli, director of the Center for Research and Innovation in Phytotherapy and Integrative Medicine (CERFIT) at the Careggi University Hospital, Florence, and adjunct professor of general and clinical phytotherapy at the university of the Tuscan capital. Obviously it differs a lot from the classic Botox used in beauty treatments. In fact, botulinum toxin is injected, and therefore has the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of a medicinal product, continues the expert. The Acmella remains a plant available with the limitations of the cosmetic. however it is very interesting because it is an active plant. The right pharmaceutical form that maintains the effect at a subcutaneous level over time must be well studied. While not as powerful as the botulinum toxin, there are other natural substances that contribute to the trophism of the subcutaneous tissue, for example the nutrients present in snail slime, elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid.

How do you recognize Acmella oleracea? The clue of the yellow flowers Acmella grows wild in tropical and subtropical regions around the world, particularly in northern Brazil where it is known as jambu. a beautiful herbaceous plant with characteristic flowers that can be easily recognized both by the dome or button shape and by the yellow color with a red central tip. Its botanical name is Acmella oleracea (L.) (with two synonyms Spilanthes acmella Murr. or Spilanthes oleracea L.) and belongs to the Asteraceae family, specifies the professor. In Italy cultivated for ornamental purposes.

Natural Botox: the intuition of the anthropologist It was discovered for the first time in Peru by a researcher at the University of Cambridge, the anthropologist Françoise Barbira Freedman, who was invited to live with the Keshwa Lamas tribe in the Amazon. It was 1975 when she experienced the pain-relieving properties of the plant herself. As she told the Wall Street Journal, we were hiking in the rainforest and I had terrible wisdom tooth trouble. One of the men who accompanied me noticed this and prepared a small pile of plants to bite. The pain disappeared. The natives of the forest had understood how the role of saliva was essential to enjoy its benefits and that the anesthetic effect lasted just over an hour so they repeated the applications by chewing leaves and flowers when necessary. It is not so much the chemical effect of the saliva itself which facilitates the extraction of the active ingredients, as the act of chewing associated with the enzymes of the saliva, explains the expert. The anesthetic effect is quite fleeting like that of all local anesthetics, even more so in the mouth because saliva is produced continuously and washes away the substance, unless it is conveyed in an appropriate pharmaceutical way so that it remains adhered more time. However, unlike pure anesthetics, Acmella also has anti-inflammatory effects and in certain pathological situations these two actions are synergistic and improve the beneficial effect over time.

Scientific research on Acmella oleracea Confirmation of its properties also comes from science. A recent review published on Herbal medicine has reconstructed an overview of current knowledge on the Acmella and its activities. From a scientific point of view, says Firenzuoli

an important medicinal plant, traditionally used for its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, mainly effective against toothache and inflammation of the oral cavity, but also for its recognized antipyretic, anticonvulsant, antidiarrheal, diuretic, antiseptic, antifungal and insecticide properties . These actions, which are making Acmella increasingly interesting for researchers as well, are the result of the presence of bioactive compounds, such as sterols, coumarins, flavonoids, saponins, terpenoids, polysaccharides and, in particular, alkylamides. The latter group includes spilanthol with its anti-aging action. The plant is already exploited in galenic preparations and it is being used more and more in medicine because scientific research is proving that tradition was right.

Acmella oleracea, in vitro cultures With my Research Center in Phytotherapy I promoted a research project on Acmella oleracea, coordinated by Valentina Maggini, which also involved the departments of Biology and Neurofarba (Neuroscience, Psychology, Pharmaceutical Area and Child Health) of the University from Florence. The objective is to study genetic implementation techniques of the active substances present in the plant and to investigate how these change according to the part used (leaves, roots, flowers), the type of extract and solvent. The first results are very promising for understanding how the productivity of this medicinal plant can be improved. In vitro plant cultures have allowed the rapid increase in the availability of raw materials through the use of suitable regeneration and multiplication systems. We hope that the in vivo efficacy data we have now under development proves us right.

Natural botox, a plant that is also useful in the kitchen Finally, Acmella is a local ingredient in soups and salads. The stems, leaves and flowers are typical of traditional Amazonian cuisine, even as a spice to replace chili peppers, concludes the professor. It is important to always be cautious about its possible use until we have safety data also from a nutritional point of view.