It is a substance that is formed in starchy products during cooking, it is present for example in fried foods based on potatoes, crackers, biscuits and coffee

It is formed in certain types of cooking, for example with frying, baking or grilling; let’s talk about acrylamide, the chemical substance that since 2005 has been suspected of being carcinogenic and genotoxic. This is found in many foods that we consume every day, such as biscuits, cereal snacks, dried fruit, but also in coffee and cigarettes. The European Union is therefore evaluating how and in what quantities this substance can be harmful.

Can acrylamide be considered carcinogenic?

According to a 2002 Swedish study, it was found that animals that consumed this substance in large doses were more predisposed to the risk of tumors and neurological problems. Acrylamide is formed by what is called the Maillard reaction, a practice used in cooking which makes foods crunchier and tastier through the reaction between sugars and amino acids. However, it has not yet been proven that the same risks are also present in humans, especially if taken in the correct doses. In fact, the animals in the Swedish experiment were given doses thousands of times higher than those people take on a daily basis, so the question is mainly that of understanding whether acrylamide taken in moderate quantities can actually be considered harmful.

Towards regulation

At the moment the European Commission has set values ​​beyond which acrylamide should not be present in foods, but these are indicative, and above all there is no obligation to report them on labels since it is not in fact an ingredient. There is therefore no real regulation in this sense, but an invitation to producers to carefully consider this aspect. For these reasons, a discussion is underway in which these parameters will be re-evaluated, also considering sanctions against those who do not respect them. A new standard should therefore arrive by the summer, but in the meantime, even within our own walls, we can, through some expedients, limit the consumption of acrylamide. According to experts, it is recommended to keep potatoes out of the fridge, for example, or to choose an Arabica blend for coffee, or to pay attention to frying and toasting our foods without burning them.

