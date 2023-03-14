Acrylamide: recipes for babies

What would you think if we told you that 94% of babies of bottle-bottle age are at risk of cancer? You would take us for panic spreaders and an exhibitionist looking for hype. And if it was the University of Naples Federico II to say it after a research on a very wide selection of biscuits for babies? You know, the kind that mothers dissolve in bottles. Here, assuming that every mother on average dissolves three a day in her children’s milk, the estimate of the risk of acrylamide cancer calculated on the basis of the parameters and data provided by studies by EFSA (European Food Safety Agency) reaches 94% of newborns.

Research & Recipes. Chiara Manzi and acrylamide

But what is acrylamide? Try to google the word on the internet: an Airc page comes out (authoritative, therefore) which explains: it is a substance used in various industrial processes and also contained in tobacco smoke. It can form when cooking foods that contain starch (potatoes, biscuits, bread, etc.) and when roasting cereals and coffee, but only at high temperatures. And he warns: studies on laboratory animals have demonstrated the link between the increased risk of developing tumors and exposure to acrylamide, in very high doses. In humans, experimental studies that can confirm this result are lacking.

Acrylamide: EFSA data

Well, too bad it’s a 2018 document. Today the state of knowledge is quite different: despite typing “acrylamide efsa” on google, the first result is a much more concerned page than the previous one, there are no latest results from 2022 in which, in based on specific studies on humans, EFSA expresses a strong alert on acrylamide. Basically, all age groups of the population are affected by the cancer risks linked to acrylamide (while, for example, with regard to palm oil, the age groups at risk were only children or large consumers) and that the dose risk is 20 micrograms per day. What does it mean? That there is a 1% (one in a hundred) incidence of acrylamide-related cancers at that level of use. In a nutshell: 50 grams of overcooked biscuits or 10 coffees are enough to reach that threshold. 70 grams of french fries with a nice dark color are enough to take 35 micrograms.

Acrylamide and Chiara Manzi’s concern

Here, all this has sparked the professional curiosity of a Bolognese nutritionist who deals in particular with culinary medicine. Clare Manzi, president of the European Academy of Culinary Medicine and owner of Libra – the first anti-aging restaurant in Italy – met acrylamide by chance in 2007: it had been discovered 5 years earlier. From that moment, year after year, the nutritionist finds and studies documents that lead to increasing concerns about this substance in her. “So much so that in 2016 I made it the protagonist of a chapter of my anti-aging cookbook. I explain how to avoid training in the kitchen, how to do it and what precautions to follow to avoid any risk without sacrificing taste”.

Acrylamide: can be recognized by its colour

However, Chiara continues to study and sift through documents, increasingly intrigued and worried about this carcinogenic element of which – apart from the studies accessible to a few insiders, often in English and generally understandable only to experts – no one talks about. And she decides to write a book. The path is difficult, she studies and studies, while she advances in knowledge and writing she produces a series of videos that she publishes on her social networks: how to recognize acrylamide. “That’s very easy” she smiles”just see the color of the food. We’re talking baked goods and french fries, basically. But in short, the dark, brown color is a sign of danger due to the presence of acrylamide. Better: if, for example, a bread, a panettone, a biscuit are decidedly dark, you need to evaluate two alternatives to understand if that color depends on cooking or on other substances such as cocoa, rye or wholemeal flour, cinnamon… So: if the external color is similar to that of the interior, no problem, it will be due to dark ingredients at the start. If, on the other hand, the color of the outside is substantially much darker than the inside, then the color is linked to cooking and we are in the presence of acrylamide. Very simple, isn’t it? Not only that: it is much easier to identify than other elements that are not recognized by sight. But it is also very easy to avoid during production: just cook better and differently without sacrificing taste and without producing acrylamide”. In fact, it seems quite simple and easy to fix. However, while in past years there was a media tussle about palm oil (much less dangerous) and its outlawing, acrylamide was never mentioned.

Changing cooking: simple recipes

“If an industrial group uses palm oil and owns plantations and storage warehouses full of palm oil” Clare explains “then yes it will be difficult to overcome the problem. But if it’s just a question of cooking tricks to produce good and non-harmful food, it will be much simpler, right?”. Well no. Or at least, it doesn’t seem so.

When, before the release of the latest book, the videos in which Chiara teaches how to recognize acrylamide by color are released, a letter arrives at the headquarters of her Academy in Bologna. “The managing director of an important industrial group whose name I don’t want to name wrote to me to warn me against continuing to maintain that acrylamide can be recognized by its colour. In case I insist, he promises lawsuits and claims for enormous damages ”. The fear of becoming the new David against the Goliath of industry holds Chiara back a bit. “If even in the face of such a complaint I had even had to defend myself before winning, I would have definitely remained in my underwear”, she says.

But then the success of her videos pushes her to go on. And the book comes out: Acrylamide. The taboo carcinogen. No complaints for now. So Chiara continues to work: she has a consultancy with a group of industries that make bakery products and ice cream. She helps them to improve the wholesomeness and also the taste of their products: less sugar, small adjustments in terms of fibers and the like. Above all, she teaches how to cook at temperatures and humidity such as to completely avoid the formation of the infamous acrylamide. “Everything goes” says Manzi “I even manage to bring a Rai troupe into their laboratories to make a video showing how virtuous they were in avoiding acrylamide”. For example, in the cones of croissants, which are less dark and crunchy in the same way. “At one point, however, a manager approaches me and says: ‘You can’t say that the dark color is an indication of the presence of acrylamide. Otherwise people no longer want dark croissants’. Well, I answer: I’m here on purpose, to prevent the products from being dark, or that they are healthy and equally good. What problems do you have? ‘No, Chiara – he warns me – either stop saying these things or we’ll end the collaboration’. I decide not to indulge him. And within a week I receive a PEC with the termination of the contract. Without any reason.”

By now acrylamide is (rightly) scary

In short: whoever touches acrylamide dies! Apparently, both literally and figuratively! “What I have told you are not the only things that have happened to me” Chiara smiles, resigned “Last January, they invited me to participate in a leek event. Luigi Pelazza (Le Iene) was also there: we know each other and I think it would be the perfect medium to be able to talk about acrylamide on TV. So I ask him if in terms of sponsors they are very conditioned or not. He reassures me of their independence and freedom of editorial staff. Well, my suggestion: let’s talk about acrylamide, then. He is impressed by everything I tell him, the real data on acrylamide and gives him my book. After a while, he calls me and shows up in Bologna: he stays with me for three days, we mobilize the laboratory, the restaurant is closed for two days for filming, we do everything there is to say, do and know on acrylamide. We also invite the Director of the Ramazzini Institute of Bologna, as well as other guests also from the University of Ferrara. We have also done specific tests and analyzes on products made to measure acrylamide. Bottom line: Publityalia blocked them. That service will never air”. It must be said, however, that Rai talks about him: with interesting and popular broadcasts on Rai3 and in Medicina 33. And his videos total one million visits a week. Now the “acrylamide bomb” has exploded and we hope it will make victims only among habits, beliefs and wrong cooking systems and not among those who continue to think that black (indeed, dark: on bread, biscuits or chips) it’s better.

Acrylamide free kitchen: instructions for use

How to cook, then? Here are Chiara Manzi’s advice

It is advisable to prefer longer cooking at lower temperatures: acrylamide is formed starting from 120°C and is produced more quickly at temperatures above 180°C. Cooking below 160°C delays the formation of acrylamide. When it is necessary to dehydrate products (for example crackers and biscuits), it is best to start cooking for 2-3 minutes at high temperatures and then continue at 130-140 °C. Adding saturated steam during cooking in the oven allows better hydration of the product and reduces the formation of acrylamide. There are ovens capable of introducing saturated steam even at high temperatures. Pre-cooking foods, quickly reducing the temperature (even under ice) and finishing cooking them later reduces the formation of acrylamide.

In frying, on the other hand, it is always better to use a fryer with a thermostat to keep the temperature constant and fry at 150-160 °C. Keep the coloring under control: potatoes, for example, must remain just golden. All it takes is 30 seconds of distraction to double the acrylamide. Frying in oil with added rosemary extracts (1g/l) decreases the formation of acrylamide by 26%, while adding fresh oregano leaves to the frying oil at 5% reduces the formation of acrylamide in potatoes by 93% During frying, eliminate crumbs or bits of food falling into the oil. Strictly avoid the practice of “topping up” (adding fresh oil to used oil). Fresh oil deteriorates much more quickly in contact with used oil.

Verona Foundation

edited by Stefano Polacchi