It would have been allergic to eggs and milkthe girl who died after an anaphylactic shock after eating a vegan tiramisu, but with traces of milk proteins.

But how is it possible, how to prevent or defend yourself and how does a anaphylactic shock?

Stings from wasps and bees, medicines, foods such as peanuts – according to the technical sheet of the San Donato Group – are the main causes of anaphylactic shock which is the most serious and even fatal of allergic reactions. According to Dr. Giulia Di Colo, allergist and immunologist at the Smart Clinic and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, “allergy is a very common condition. The immune system recognizes a foreign substance, normally harmless, as if it were an aggressive agent to defend itself against, triggering a violent hypersensitivity reaction.

The anaphylactic shock

Anaphylactic shock, or anaphylaxis, is the most serious and dangerous form of allergy and manifests itself with an acute onset of the reaction: from a few minutes to a few hours after contact with the substance to which one is allergic. Compared to normal allergy, it involves more systems: skin and mucous membranes with itching, flushing, swelling of the lips-tongue-uvula, but it can also lead to respiratory problems with dyspnoea, wheezing-bronchospasm, stridor, hypoxia and even reduced blood pressure and loss of consciousness .

Symptoms

The most frequent, present in more than 90% of cases, are cutaneous and mucous membranes, followed by symptoms involving the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, more than 50% of cases. Less commonly, gastrointestinal symptoms may appear, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps. Typically, these symptoms are anticipated by tingling and a sense of warmth in the head, hands and feet.

The cause

bee and wasp venom.

foods, such as dried fruit (peanuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, etc.), soy, crustaceans, molluscs and fish, milk and eggs.

latex and fruit: banana, avocado, kiwi, chestnut.

drugs, such as antibiotics (especially penicillins and cephalosporins), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

First intervention

In case of signs of anaphylactic shock, the first thing to do is seek medical attention immediately. If this is not possible or while waiting for help, it is advisable to: remove or distance the triggering factor; place the person lying down with their legs raised.

© breaking latest news