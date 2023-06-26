What is anticipatory anxiety: why many suffer from it and how to fix it

Feeling anxiety is normal, but if it becomes constant in every aspect of life it needs to be resolved: here’s how to intervene.

All people experience anxiety for the most diverse reasons based on the circumstances they face in their daily lives.

Anxiety can present itself in several ways and one of them is called anticipatory anxiety, which, as can be understood from the term itself, occurs in advance before a situation has actually occurred. Suffering from anxiety can cause inconvenience in dealing with one’s everyday life and for this reason it is necessary consult a doctor in case the situation starts to get heavy.

What is meant by anticipatory anxiety and what causes it?

Anticipatory anxiety it presents itself as a feeling of strong discomfort and fear, which arises when one thinks of an event that will have to be addressed. This event is therefore experienced as dangerous or as something that could cause great discomfort, and precisely because of this reason the affected person begins to feel a strong sense of repulsionand towards it, and so he just wishes he could avoid having to deal with it.

Choosing to follow a path to get better is the best choice – TantaSalute.it

The reasons why you start to feel this sensation can be the most diverse. Vi is someone who doesn’t want to relive a strongly negative emotion which he has tried before. Who feels overwhelmed by the event that he will have to face. Or again who experiences irrational fear. Anticipatory anxiety can affect any aspect of life. For example, in more common situations, such as entering a supermarket to do the shopping or asking for information on the size of a dress in a shop. Or, even in less common circumstances, such as having to face a plane trip.

One of the reasons that can give rise to anticipation is a avoidant personality disorder in the most common cases. While in the rarest cases it can be dictated by a post traumatic stress disorder. Those who suffer from it, if not adequately helped, avoid the situation that makes them feel uncomfortable, or if they are forced to face it they can enter a state of deep panic.

To be able to overcome anxiety you need to start a journey with a psychologist or a psychotherapist, that is able to provide the right assistance in rationalizing the reasons for feeling anxiety. And that it helps to gradually deal with all the situations that cause discomfort. Relying on a professional is the best choice because of his knowledge of the right techniques that can lead to concrete results.

