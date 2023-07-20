What is Aromatherapy and how it works: when well-being also passes through perfume

Perfumes are not only pleasant, but they also help solve various problems: this is what we are talking about aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy is a specialization of herbal medicine and can be classified as alternative medicine.

According to those who decide to follow this type of treatment, essential oils are the basis of everything and are useful to help rebalance your body, going to act on the sources of malaise that do not allow us to feel good and feel rested. Essential oils help both mentally and physically, acting on our body and our emotions at the same time.

What is aromatherapy and on what occasions can it be used?

The aromatherapy it is not intended as a substitute for traditional medicinecapable of treating serious diseases and problems. Speaking of this type of therapy, essential oils are the starting point. And they serve to stimulate the sense of smell and to bring a feeling of benefit to the body as a whole. We can therefore speak of a holistic approach.

Aromatherapy can help against various problems – tantasalute.it

The essential oils that are used they are made from different plants. And they are characterized by their own particular scent which in many cases is particularly intense. The oils can be used both through diffusers, which allow their aroma to be spread in the environment. Or they can be applied directly to the skin like any other massage oil. In this case the field of use of essential oils concerns cosmetics.

People are increasingly turning to professionals who specialize in aromatherapy in order to solve some problems related to anxiety in particular and to some pains, before opting for medicines. Aromatherapy can be useful in relieving tension and anxiety, against back pain or any muscle contractures, to reduce pain due to arthritis. Or others for menstruation or even migraine and headache. Some of them can be used for insomnia sufferers. Or, even better, to help reduce water retention and to improve circulation-related disorders.

For each of these cases, different essential oils are used, given that each plant has its own peculiar characteristics that are able to act only on some aspects. It is important to remember, however, that before relying on aromatherapy techniques you have to make sure you are not allergic to the essential oils that are used, since these are natural elements and plants, there may be the risk of incurring unpleasant reactions. For which the ideal is always to consult a doctor who can guide you on the best choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

