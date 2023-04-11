After the dark winter months, many people often feel the same symptoms every year: sluggishness, listlessness and tiredness. Most people are familiar with the phenomenon of springtime fatigue, but does it really exist? What’s behind it? And what changes in our body? dr Torsten Grüttert, chief physician at the private clinic in Duisburg and specialist in psychiatry, has the answers to the most important questions ready in an interview with the news agency spot on news.

What exactly is behind the well-known spring fatigue?

dr Torsten Grüttert: The causes have not yet been scientifically clarified in detail. Most likely, however, it is primarily due to the fact that two hormones are out of balance at this time of year: on the one hand, the increased sunlight in spring only slowly stimulates the production of the happiness hormone serotonin again. On the other hand, triggered by the dark season, the body still releases more of the tiring hormone melatonin.

In addition to the hormone imbalance, the increased pollen count in spring and the reaction of the immune system to it, as well as a possible vitamin D deficiency after a dark winter, the rising temperatures certainly also play a role in spring fatigue: the blood pressure drops as a result of the dilating blood vessels , which also makes us tired and sluggish. The time change certainly has a share in the fact that we feel listless and tired. After all, it has a significant impact on our biorhythm.

What are the most common symptoms?

Grüttert: In addition to the weakness and tiredness that lasts for two or three weeks, some people can experience circulatory problems, while others complain of headaches. Concentration problems or mood swings are also possible.

When do we usually feel spring fatigue?

Grüttert: Some people are already affected by spring fatigue at the beginning of the new year. It is most common in March and April when our hormones are out of whack. It then takes some time for the hormonal balance to settle down again.

What then happens to our body?

Grüttert: Our body is particularly challenged in spring because it first has to get used to the change in climate: Increased temperature changes, changed eating habits and significantly more sunlight challenge our cardiovascular system and change our hormone levels.

How many people suffer from springtime fatigue?

Grüttert: Experts estimate that every fourth person is affected. People with low blood pressure or those who are sensitive to the weather suffer particularly often.

How do you fight the symptoms?

Grüttert: First and foremost, because I move outside a lot. Sunlight boosts the production of vitamin D and happiness hormones such as serotonin. I feel new energy and a new zest for action. Cycling, jogging or other sports are particularly suitable for combating spring fatigue. Because if you pedal regularly or swim lengths in the pool, you stimulate your circulation and promote the production of various neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine in the brain – and thus the feeling of happiness and joy.

A low-fat, healthy diet with lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, but also grain products, is also important. Also, please drink a lot – preferably 1.5 liters or 2.0 liters of water a day.

By the way, sleeping extensively is not a good decision. Long sleep can have a negative effect on our mood and may even worsen existing depression. Instead of getting up in the morning rested, those affected feel exhausted and depressed.

Is there a medical or drug treatment for spring fatigue?

Grüttert: No, springtime fatigue cannot be treated medically. This is neither diagnosable nor treatable. I can only combat this effectively myself by becoming active. As mentioned, I move a lot in the fresh air, eat healthily and consume little nicotine and alcohol. Basically, do everything that is good for your heart and circulation – and not just in the spring.

If you want, you can help the vitamin D deficit with “light showers”: special lamps with up to 10,000 lux (without harmful UV components) promote the release of the happiness hormone serotonin. In addition, there should generally be good lighting and mood conditions in the office or living room. Contrast showers and regular sauna sessions are other good measures against spring tiredness and moodiness.

If spring fatigue lasts longer than three or four weeks, the doctor should clarify whether there are organic causes such as thyroid dysfunction or psychological disorders such as spring depression. Because the symptoms of spring fatigue are similar to those of moodiness.

Is Spring Fatigue recognized as an official disease or diagnosis?

Grüttert: Springtime fatigue is not an illness that the doctor can clearly diagnose. Rather, it means a disturbance of well-being.

dr Torsten Grüttert is a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy and chief physician at the private clinic in Duisburg. The focus of treatment is stress-related illnesses such as burnout, depression, anxiety disorders and psychosomatic pain disorders.

This article was written by spot on news AG