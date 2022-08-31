It is not really a theme in the party program, but the expensive bills, indeed, the #carobollette, has climbed the rankings of the trending topics when it comes to politics on the web. It has done so especially in recent weeks, thus overcoming the environmental issue and the issue of immigration and undermining the Flat tax, which had boomed in discussions in the first half of August, while at the moment it has lost some force.

As we can see in the infographic created by KPI6, the topic of the gas price cap is at heart – not surprisingly – especially for millennials and baby boomers, with a clear majority of males and married people.

The “ranking” was obtained by monitoring social and web content. Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, and all major national news sites and blogs were used. Having identified the topics present in the ranking upstream, KPI6 isolated and quantitatively measured only those contents with explicit references to political parties and their main candidates. The time horizon is 4 weeks starting from Tuesday 2 August 2022.

The analysis of the feeds of those who are most active on the topic showed that they have an above average (7%) inclination to stress, especially in the use of language.

Finally, the politicians most cited in this regard, with whom people try to engage in an online conversation, are Letta, Meloni and Calenda.

