Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday 29 March Twins of Rome for gods heart and breathing problems.

Among the checks to which the pontiff was subjected there is also l’emogasanalisia test that is performed by sampling arterial blood.

It is an analysis of the concentration of gases dissolved in the patient’s blood: blood gas analysis in fact records the partial pressure of oxygen and carbon dioxide, the oxygen saturation, the concentration of carbon monoxide, and the acid-base balance by investigating the pulmonary respiratory function

The examination — conducted with a special machine — also provides fundamental information in the case of respiratory, cardiological and metabolic diseases. The test is performed when respiratory symptoms occur: difficulty breathing, hyperventilation, nausea and vomiting.