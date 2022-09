With the death of Bruno Arena of the prickly pears we return to talk about the cerebral aneurysm which, in fact, marked the exit from the scene of the comedian, although it was not the cause of his death. It was January 17, 2013 when the stand-up comedian felt ill at the end of the filming of an episode of Zelig: taken to the hospital, he had been operated on urgently and remained in a vigilant coma for more than a month.