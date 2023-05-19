What is calorie restriction, how to do it safely and what are the benefits – breaking latest news

The calorie restriction it acts like a real “magic pill”, counteracting the factors that lead the elderly to be susceptible to so many diseases. He also talked about it Silvio Garattini (president and founder of the «Mario Negri» Institute for Pharmacological Research) in an interview with Corriere, in which he said he eats «only in the evening» and always weighs the same.

What is calorie restriction The calorie restriction it is nothing but the banal «eat less» (and better), which is not so trivial if obesity and overweight are rampant in many countries of the Western world. Calorie restriction can lead to weight loss, but it is also indicated for those who are in a healthy weight because, if maintained, it helps to counteract many diseases and aging processes.

How does it work There are many ways to practice it, but they must always be tailored to the person, because age, starting weight and ongoing pathologies must be taken into account. For this reason it is better to consult a nutritionist before undertaking it. It can be done eating less at each mealbut also by practicing a mild form of intermittent fasting (we talked about it in THIS item, ndr): “hard” fasting, in fact, for many hours or a whole day, is inadvisable because it causes a forte stresswhich is not healthy: «The body “squeeze” itself to obtain the sugars it lacks and thus lowers the basal metabolic rate a little to “resist” in the absence of resources and raises the level of cortisol, the excess of which can lead to long have important physical and mental consequences.

The right choice is to eat less at every single meal. Obviously, to obtain benefits in the terms we have described, it is not possible to “eat less”, but only “junk” food: the basic diet must in any case be that of Mediterranean diet. See also Andrea Delogu kept out of the restaurant because she was dressed as a gym. The social outburst: "Are we still talking about dress code?"

The benefits studied How does eating less affect our body? «Calorie restriction reduces the risk factors for chronic diseases typical of our age (cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes 2, tumors and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s) – explains Stefano Erzegovesi, Nutritionist and Psychiatrist -, because it activates specific responses that reduce indicators of inflammatory state and those related to increased cardiovascular risk. There is a reduction of all inflammatory indices (WHO we explained what chronic inflammation is and how to fight it, ndr) and an enhancement of the mechanisms that «rejuvenate» the cells.

Reducing even just a couple of centimeters in waist circumference translates into an advantage similar to that obtained by taking them together a drug antihypertensive, anti-glycemic, anti-cholesterol, anti-inflammatory and which lowers insulin levels and tissue oxidation.