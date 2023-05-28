Home » What is cataract caused by and what are the good habits that can avoid it
What is cataract caused by and what are the good habits that can avoid it

Cataracts are a problem that afflicts more and more people, so it’s important to have a clearer idea of ​​what it is and how to avoid its formation.

When we talk about cataract, we are referring to an occlusive eye condition that affects many people around the world. Just think, in Italy it is estimated that there are around 650.00 annual interventions that are done to remove it.

Cataracts are incredibly common, especially among older individuals. Despite this, however, it is possible that due to pathological causes, eye trauma or any other reason, it may also occur in younger people. According to theWorld Health Organization (WHO)the cataract is the leading cause of avoidable blindness in the world. It is estimated that over 65 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cataracts each year.

What is cataract and how to prevent it

The cataract it is an occlusive condition of the eye, as previously mentioned, characterized by the opacification of the crystalline, i.e. a transparent and natural structure present inside the eye, which is responsible for focusing the light entering the eye on the retina, allowing for a clear view. In the case of cataracts, the lens becomes cloudy due to the buildup of proteins and other materials. This process leads to interference in the passage of light through the eye, resulting in blurred, foggy or blurry vision. As the cataract progresses, vision can worsen, making it difficult to perform daily activities such as reading, driving, or recognizing people’s faces. It can occur in one or both eyes and be classified according to its location in the lens.

The onset of cataract is caused by a combination of factors:

  • Aging: which is the most common form in which the crystalline gradually undergoes changes in its structure and composition over the years;
  • Exposure to sunlight: prolonged and unprotected exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun can increase the risk of developing cataracts, in fact it is always advisable to wear sunglasses that offer adequate protection from UV rays;
  • Pre-existing or systemic eye disease: some eye diseases, such as macular degeneration or glaucoma, can increase the risk of developing cataracts. Some systemic diseases, such as diabetes, can also affect eye health and increase the risk of cataracts. Diabetes in particular can cause an alteration of the glucose metabolism in the eye, favoring the formation of opacities in the lens.
  • Eye trauma: injury or trauma to the eye can damage the lens and increase the likelihood of developing cataracts;

Nonetheless, it is important to note that while these factors may increase your risk of developing cataracts, they do not necessarily guarantee its occurrence. Also you can adopt some good habits to reduce the risk of developing this pathology or delay its onset. Such as, protecting your eyes from UV rays, giving up smoking, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, carefully managing your medical conditions and diseases, having regular eye checkups, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

