What is dyspraxia and how it manifests itself – breaking latest news

It is a condition that affects the development of movement coordination with repercussions on learning and quality of life

Dyspraxia (from the Greek prsso) = to do, therefore dys-praxia = inability to do something) characterized by the difficulty in coordinating the movements necessary to carry out a voluntary action aimed at a goal and can concern both global movements of the body and specific areas such as hands, eyes, mouth. The condition classified within the DCD (Developmental Coordination Disorder) and therefore considered a permanent disorder, congenital or acquired early.

Cognitive level generally normal

Dyspraxia currently affects 6% of the population; it particularly affects children between 5 and 15 years of age. Statistics also reveal that boys are more affected than girls. Dyspraxia does not depend on the child’s IQ; it is a disorder that exclusively affects motor coordination and a generally normal level of cognition.

Difficulty in writing

However, problems relating to learning may arise: in the dyspractic the criticalities in the writing process are more evident, a task in fact requires the programming and coordination of precise fine movements, which must first be elaborated and subsequently implemented. Reading ability is also often involved.

The daily difficulties

It is difficult for the dyspraxic child to carry out daily actions considered simple in relation to age: for example, dressing, tying his shoes, climbing stairs, eating, writing and all this interferes with the quality of life, causing difficulties in daily activities . In some cases it also becomes difficult to articulate words, gesture or communicate emotions. Depending on the case, the disturbance can have repercussions on one or more abilities: it can affect walking, the execution of coordinated gestures aimed at performing an action, gaze and verbal expression.

Symptoms

In dyspraxic children there is usually a discrepancy between their skills and what they are expected to be able to do in relation to their age. Signs of trouble can be:

– deficient skills regarding the quantity and quality of movements, poor coordination, impaired balance, clumsiness;

– speech deficit or delay, difficulty in gestures;

– difficulty maintaining attention, difficulty remembering and processing information, difficulty organizing and planning commitments and activities;

– low self-esteem, easy irritability;

– poor autonomy and self-care, for example difficulty in eating and drinking without getting dirty

The cause

Currently, a single cause of dyspraxia has not yet been defined. Being a disorder of a congenital or early acquired nature, the most accredited hypotheses for the expression of this pathology concern the genetics and the delay of the maturational processes of the Central Nervous System. As far as the genetic component is concerned, mutations in the FOXP2 gene have been found in dyspractic subjects. Predisposing factors also seem to be prematurity, low birth weight and pre-perinatal suffering, conditions that can affect the physiological maturation of the Central Nervous System.

