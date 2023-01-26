Sage corresponds to a type of plant well known since ancient times for its aromatic but also medicinal properties, already extremely widespread among the Greeks and Romans, in fact the term “safe” from the Latin it really means something “beneficial”.

What is eating sage good for? Here are all the benefits

This aromatic spice has always been very “multi-purpose” as it has various antibacterial, antifungal, virustatic, astringent and antiperspirant properties, thus representing for the ancients, long before the scientific method, an important source of resources in the medical and officinal fields.

In general, sage is not so often consumed directly, as food, but through flavouring, for example with essential oils which are derived from the leaves (but not only).

In the food sector the best known variants are used above all as it is very useful being a rich source of antioxidants, but as mentioned it is widely used for its antibacterial properties through consumption also through infusions. In ancient times it was also widely used in poultices to combat ulcers and sores but also for hoarseness and cough.

Even against inappetence, the aroma of sage can undoubtedly help to restore our appetite, but also to reduce pain due to digestive disorders. In the Middle Ages it was also used as an aphrodisiac solution, as even in recent times some elements have been found that can have an effect on female hormones, for example counteracting the effects of menopause. Remaining in the female context, the application of sage on the abdomen can help to calm period pains.

However, we must not exaggerate as the combination of “good” effects of sage can lead to real problems in the event of an overdose, such as dizziness, nausea, headaches, tremors and loss of appetite.

In conditions of pregnancy and breastfeeding it would be better to reduce or interrupt the consumption of sage while no particular contraindications and side effects related to the use of drugs have been found.