What is erythrophobia and why it can become a major inconvenience

Have you ever heard of erythrophobia? If you suffer from it too, find out how to overcome this discomfort.

They are quite different unknown pathologies that today’s generation must deal with. And this one we’re going to tell you about today is just one of them. Continue reading the article and find out if you too suffer from erythrophobia or not.

The situations in which one feels uncomfortable are countless and being able to maintain control in those moments is not easy at all. Among the various situations that can cause a certain sense of helplessness and discomfort, there is theerythrophobia. Let’s talk about pathological fear of blushing and, consequently, fear the resulting embarrassment. Who suffers from it lives with constant anxiety that he will blush uncontrollablyrevealing one’s agitation or embarrassment, especially in public.

What triggered such an event? And above all, is there a chance to avoid the worst?

Erythrophobia or fear of blushing, the causes and how to deal with it

Have you always thought that blushing was a normal reaction? Perhaps it is, but for those who suffer from erythrophobia it is a real disorder. If you are willing to know more then, find out the causes and what could be the solutions.

The underlying causes of erythrophobia can be different, generally linked to complex and multi-factorial reasons. Some factors that can influence the development of this condition are:

Humiliating events : Experiencing highly embarrassing situations as a child or teenager in which you blushed conspicuously can turn into a chronic fear of blushing

: Experiencing highly embarrassing situations as a child or teenager in which you blushed conspicuously can turn into a chronic fear of blushing Trauma : unfortunately in the most serious cases, traumatic experiences in which one felt embarrassed or in difficulty, such as abuse, can cause the irrational fear of blushing

: unfortunately in the most serious cases, traumatic experiences in which one felt embarrassed or in difficulty, such as abuse, can cause the irrational fear of blushing Social conditioning : Watching loved ones blush frequently and be embarrassed about it can lead you to consider blushing as something negative

: Watching loved ones blush frequently and be embarrassed about it can lead you to consider blushing as something negative Low self-esteem : those who do not fully accept themselves and tend to devalue themselves may fear more that blushing reveals those sides of themselves that they would like to hide

: those who do not fully accept themselves and tend to devalue themselves may fear more that blushing reveals those sides of themselves that they would like to hide Social anxiety: Erythrophobia often coexists with other forms of anxiety, especially that related to social interactions.

To recognize erythrophobia we can rely on some symptoms that are of the obvious telltale signs of this problemfrom the more hidden ones since they are present on a mental level and from the more evident ones recognizable on a physical level, and among them we find:

Frequent blushing due to anxiety

Obsessive fear of blushing and embarrassment

Avoiding social situations for fear of blushing

Panic attacks when you feel the first signs of flushing

Worries and recurring thoughts related to the fear of blushing

Social withdrawal and isolation

Feelings of profound shame and self-depreciation

Sleep disturbances caused by anxiety

Depression due to social isolation.

To be able to deal with this phobia there are different solutions that can truly change the course of your life.

For example the cognitive behavioral therapy which helps to learn to dispel false thoughts related to blushing and dealing with embarrassment; or some relaxation techniques to learn deep breathing and visualization exercises to reduce anxiety; one moregradual exposure to the problem to progressively face the feared situations thanks to the support of the therapist; and finally, if necessary, gods drugs which in some cases can help to control anxiety and reduce the presence of redness related to it, as an integrative treatment.