



















It’s not the first time we’ve heard of “fluorones“: already at the end of 2021, a case of a patient affected by Covid and flu simultaneously in Israel. But with the return of winter and seasonal viruses, the word “flurone” was dusted off, a fusion of the term “flu” (flu in English) and “rona”, a contraction of coronavirus. But what are the symptoms of this – rather rare – condition, and what impact can it have on public health?

For some months now, infectious disease specialists and virologists have been talking about the possibility of incurring the contagion of multiple viruses at the same time. If on the one hand Covid-19 no longer represents a danger for the maintenance of health facilities, on the other hand the combination with influenza viruses can still constitute a risk factor for people’s health.

What is Flurone and what are the symptoms

It is good to clarify that flurone is not a real disease, but rather the coincide between two infections: that from the Sars-CoV-2 virus and an influenza virus such as the H3N2 strain of influenza A, currently the most widespread in Italy.

Consequently, the overlapping of the different symptoms can make diagnosis of the disease difficult as they look similar to those of both infections. Generally these are:

cough

temperature

heachache

sore throat

muscle aches

Nothing that deep down we haven’t learned about in these years of pandemic and, even before, with the spread of seasonal flu. However, the only way to establish if the symptoms are attributable to Covid is to perform a swab.

What are the odds of getting Covid and the flu together

But how high is the probability of being infected with both viruses? According to what was declared by the director of the Cnr of Pavia, Giovanni Maga, joined by Repubblica, the percentage of co-infections it stands at “between 0.5 and 0.7%” in the last year and a half, that is, when a large part of the population has been immunized against Covid.

Before the vaccination campaign, the percentage was much higher: cases of coinfection were around 4%.

Always Maga then explains what happens when you get infected by both viruses at the same time: citing two American studies, the expert stated that the young people are more prone to contracting diseases, perhaps because they are more exposed; the other aspect that emerged from the observations is that, although there is no real risk of developing a serious form of the disease, the symptoms appear more intense.

What to do to protect yourself from Flurone

In the Washington Post, Jeanne Marrazzo, director of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, gave her point of view: “In this winter of respiratory viruses running amok, the best thing people can do (especially adults older) is to get the bivalent booster and flu vaccine (data indicate it is quite well matched to circulating strains this year)!”.

An advice, therefore, in line with that of many experts and infectious disease specialists from all over the world, including the Italian ones.



