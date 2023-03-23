In recent days, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has reported 67 cases of botulism (paralytic disease caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum) in patients who were injected with botulinum toxin in Turkey, an advertised treatment for weight loss not approved by Western drug agencies. The procedure, which promises to make you lose weight with a much less invasive intervention than bariatric surgery, has been christened «gastric botox». Injection of botulinum toxin into the stomach is done with an endoscope through the mouth. The drug immobilizes the muscles of the stomach wall and prevents them from contracting. In this way the food stays in the stomach longer, slowing down digestion and maintaining the feeling of satiety for longer. This is an experimental treatment, completely off labelthat is outside the recommendations for the use of botulinum toxin, widely used in the aesthetic field.

The cases of botulinum poisoning were almost all recorded in Turkey, a dozen in Germany, one in Austria and another in Switzerland. All patients had referred to two clinics of Istanbul or Izmir to undergo gastric botox between February 22nd and March 1st. At the moment no deaths were reported but many patients have complained weakness, fatigue, difficulty swallowing and breathing, double vision, slurred speech, nausea, diarrhoea. Some people were hospitalized, others in intensive therapy and they were given antibodies to neutralize the toxin. Statistically it happens a death from botulinum toxin poisoning in 15-20% of cases. Those who have suffered the effects of the crippling toxin can take months to fully recover. When dealing with one of the deadliest poisons in the world absolute safety is difficult to guarantee and there is not much leeway in calculating a safe and effective dose where one nanogram of toxin per kilo of mass is considered deadly bodily.

According to a survey conducted by the BBC from 2019 to today, at least 7 British citizens have died after going to Turkey to undergo weight-loss surgery in which over 70% of their stomach is removed (a different procedure than the one on the which triggered the European alert). The British broadcaster also interviewed the families of the victims and told their dramatic stories.

There is no scientific evidence that gastric botox is really effective for weight loss. Studies with small numbers of patients conducted in Turkey and Egypt concluded that the treatment could lead to 10-15% body weight loss with minimal side effects and a minimally invasive and inexpensive procedure. Even a team of researchers from Malaga already in 2017 had concluded with a review that botulinum toxin could be effective against obesity with a weight loss of up to 5% compared to the placebo drug. However, the same researchers have shown that the quality of the works was poor, the studies were not randomized and double-blind and the samples were very limited, therefore a better structured experimentation would have been necessary. The same Malaga team recently published another study signaling that the weight loss was only short-term. Another review conducted by Qatari researchers concluded the same thing: there is no evidence that gastric botox leads to lasting and appreciable weight loss. The effect of the injection is in fact temporary and lasts about three months and the procedure should in any case be repeated every month, with a series of possible side effects, even unknown ones.