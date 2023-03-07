Cholesterol is a lipid substance present in our body, which performs a number of vital functions such as the production of hormones, the synthesis of vitamin D and the formation of cell membranes. Cholesterol can be produced by our bodies, but it is also absorbed through our diet.

High cholesterol increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such asatherosclerosis, which can lead to heart attack and stroke. Conversely, when we have low cholesterol our body can suffer deficiencies of important substances, such as steroid hormones.

To keep cholesterol under control it is important to follow a balanced diet, reduce the consumption of saturated fats and foods rich in cholesterol, such as red meat and dairy products. Regular exercise also helps keep cholesterol levels in the normal range.

Cholesterol levels are usually measured through a blood test, which shows the amount of LDL cholesterol (“bad cholesterol”) and HDL cholesterol (“good cholesterol”) in the blood. The balance between these two types of cholesterol is important for cardiovascular health.

Difference between HDL and LDL cholesterol

The good cholesterol is represented by HDL, i.e. the lipoproteins that carry the excess cholesterol present in the tissues to the liver. That way, cholesterol doesn’t risk building up inside the cells and causing some problems.

HDLs are also important because they are antioxidants, antiapoptotic (ie they oppose cell death) and anti-inflammatory.

Good cholesterol protects the system cardiovascularespecially in the artery wall. In fact, HDLs remove excess cholesterol accumulated in the arterial wall, preventing the formation of atherosclerotic plaque.

On the contrary, bad cholesterol is represented by the LDLswhich have the function of transporting cholesterol to tissues other than the liver and intestines.

If the amount of LDL increases, it is called hypercholesterolemia and this pathology exposes more to the risk of diseases cardiovascularas it increases the formation of atherosclerotic plaque in the arteries.

The latter causes a narrowing of the lumen of the arterial vessel, and therefore increases the risk of thrombotic events.

What is HDL cholesterol used for?

HDL is a so-called lipoprotein (a combination of proteins and fats) responsible for removing excess cholesterol. In this way it prevents cholesterol from settling in the vessels and narrowing them.

The more HDL transport units there are, the better cholesterol that can be recycled. A sufficiently high HDL value is therefore essential.

HDL cholesterol, commonly called the “good” cholesterol, is always on its way from the cells to the liver – the place where cholesterol is broken down. while LDL cholesterol is transported “the opposite lane” from the liver to the other organs of the body.

If the level of HDL cholesterol in the blood is too low, it means that too little cholesterol reaches the liver. This may be an indication that deposits are forming in the vessels and arteriosclerosis (atherosclerosis) is developing.

What are the values ​​of good cholesterol

HDL levels, the “good” cholesterol, should not be lower than 40 mg/dl.

The causes of too low good cholesterol can be:

Smoke;

Obesity ;

; Lipid metabolism disorders : Triglycerides are also included in the calculation of total cholesterol. If their value is too high, together with a low HDL cholesterol value, they can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease;

: Triglycerides are also included in the calculation of total cholesterol. If their value is too high, together with a low HDL cholesterol value, they can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease; Lack of exercise: In the long term, lack of physical activity leads to a low HDL level.

How to raise good cholesterol

Foods that help raise HDL cholesterol include the following:

Pesce : especially high-fat salmon or tuna contain a lot of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids;

: especially high-fat salmon or tuna contain a lot of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids; Verdure : not all vegetables increase HDL cholesterol, but they usually help create a healthy balance between HDL and LDL cholesterol, especially cabbage, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli;

: not all vegetables increase HDL cholesterol, but they usually help create a healthy balance between HDL and LDL cholesterol, especially cabbage, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli; Almonds : can increase HDL formation and should be consumed regularly; 40 grams of almonds per day are recommended;

: can increase HDL formation and should be consumed regularly; 40 grams of almonds per day are recommended; harmful and avocado: both foods contain vegetable fats and are rich in unsaturated fatty acids.

Resistance training is equally at lowering bad cholesterol and raising good cholesterol. Sport has a double positive effect on high cholesterol: On the one hand, it increases the proportion of HDL cholesterol by 5 to 10 percent, which means on average up to 15 milligrams per deciliter of blood.