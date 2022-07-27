The post Covid effects are scaring the infected people after the end of positivity. Hair loss, dermatitis and hives are among the most reported symptoms.

Omicron 5 leaves consequences even after healing. The so-called long Covid continues to haunt with different effects.

This virus that for two and a half years it has haunted us continues to amaze, negatively of course. The continuous changes, resistance to high temperatures, the increase in contagiousness, Covid is transformed becoming less dangerous but more annoying. If scientists can’t define the virus and understand it what citizens can ever do to deal with it? We are prey to Omicron 5 that attacks everywhere, that creates different problems from person to person not only during the period of positivity but also in the subsequent weeks. The general symptoms that allow you to recognize the Micron are the fever, sore throat, bone pain, stuffy nose. Headache, ear pain, gastrointestinal problems, cough and upper respiratory tract infection are further consequences found in other patients. And then there is that tiredness which totally deprives one’s strength and confuses thoughts. All this during positivity, but what happens next?

Covid post leaves strange symptoms, what’s happening

The Omicron 5 post reveals consequences that they can last a long time exactly like for the long Covid. The virus, therefore, does not contradict itself and attacks the organism causing long-term complications. Several reports report skin rashes, hair loss, dermatitis e brain fog. That annoying feeling of not remembering names or events, of not being able to concentrate and of forgetting to have made gestures unites the long Covid and the post Omicron 5. The other effects, on the other hand, are more singular and may also appear a month later with respect to contagion.

In some cases, a previous asymptomatic infection was traced back to the symptoms mentioned as dermatitis or urticaria. Skin manifestations involve between 5% and 25% of infected peopleas estimated by the Associate Professor of Dermatology and Venereology Paolo Gisondi (University of Verona).

The effects don’t end there

In addition to brain fog and skin manifestations, post Omicron 5 can cause hair loss – especially in women – problems of stress, anxiety and insomnia or problems in the intestine. Joint pains e frequent headaches which did not suffer before Covid are other possible consequences of the disease.

How long do they last? Impossible to say, as mentioned not even scientists know the moves of the virus. The only thing to do is consult your doctor especially in case of dermatitis and urticaria spread all over the body to try to stem the problem as soon as possible.