For several weeks carcasses of seagulls dead are found on the shore of the Lake Garda. The analyzes confirmed that these are cases of bird flu. What is worrying is the number of lifeless specimens found: hundreds concentrated mostly on the Brescia shores of Lake Garda. «In the last few weeks we have been witnessing an unprecedented mass mortality phenomenon in Italy – explains the professor Calogero Terregino of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie to Fanpage.it – ​​it is the first time that this has happened for a single species in a specific and short period of time ».

“The phenomenon should end soon – adds the expert – we are monitoring that the virus has not passed to other species of birds or wild carnivores”. The death of seagulls due to bird flu is a phenomenon already observed in other northern European countries, but it is the first time that it has occurred in such a massive way in Italy. “In the Garda area, above all, we are finding dead, dying and symptomatic black-headed gulls of avian flu, which the river and the lake return”, continues to explain Caologero Terregino. However, the phenomenon should end “with the migration of birds”.

Scientists are now making sure that the virus has not been transmitted to other species: “We are also checking that wild carnivores have not gone to contract the virus by devouring the carcasses of seagulls – says the expert – It has never happened in Italy yet , but our control extends to foxes, martens, wild cats, to prepare a model of total surveillance, as suggested by some of the latest ministerial notes on the subject in question”.

Can bird flu infect humans?

Apart from very rare cases, one of which was recently identified in Cambodia, bird flu does not represent a direct threat to humans. Yet second Matthew Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoathe virus in the not too distant future could be: «I think Sars-CoV-2 (and Covid in general) is a zoonosis, and if we don’t know how to say it today we would be making a sensational mistake in the future. Zoonoses are diseases that reach humans from animals and we are already dealing with another one: let’s look at what is happening on Lake Garda, with thousands of seagulls dying from bird flu, which is another potential future zoonosis ».