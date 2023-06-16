What is happening with the medical guards in Lombardy

Loading player

When on the evening of Thursday 1 June a doctor showed up at the Bergamo continuity of care office to start her work shift, she found dozens of people waiting. Many had been waiting for hours because they hadn’t been able to contact their family doctors, who were at rest on the day before the public holiday. But even at the headquarters of the emergency medical service, the service which a few years ago changed its name to “continuity of care”, there were no doctors. Most of the people were very tense, some of them downright angry.

The medic worked all night alone to try to assist everyone. At 11:30 on Friday 2 July, after 15 hours of work, she asked to be driven home as she was so exhausted she could not drive. “After fifteen hours I was sick,” she told al Courier of Bergamo. “I was afraid of the violence that was unleashed, from shouts and insults to those who wanted to unhinge the door, there are people who wanted a visit and wanted it immediately”.

During the same weekend, many other people called the single number 116 117. Almost all the calls were diverted to the Cassano d’Adda offices, in the province of Milan, or to Brescia because no one answered from Bergamo. The last few weeks the wait on the phone has always been very long. Even when it is possible to get on the line, especially if the answerer is in another province, it is difficult to find answers: the quickest solution is to go to the emergency room of a hospital. The emergency medical service should serve to avoid clogging the hospitals, but when things don’t work it is inevitable to turn to the health facilities that never close.

The already precarious organization of the medical guards in the province of Bergamo was thrown into crisis by the 11 sickness certificates presented by doctors scheduled for shifts. The risk of such striking actions had been announced for weeks: doctors and unions had criticized the Bergamo health company (ATS) for having drastically cut the service throughout the province, one of the largest in the region. In the Bergamo area there should be about 220 medical guards, one for every five thousand inhabitants: in May there were only 31 left and also for this reason the health company had announced a reduction of offices from 27 to 7 and then reconsidered following the protests.

According to trade unions and insiders, what is happening in the province of Bergamo is the sign of identical problems expected in the coming months in the other provinces of Lombardy as well. “Three years of talking about the territory and proximity medicine, and the first real political act of the Lombardy regional health system is to almost cancel the emergency medical service”, wrote the president of the Milan Medical Association, Roberto Carlo Rossi. «We started with Bergamo, but it is clear that this is a more than worrying signal. Moreover, in the opposite direction compared to what has always been declared in the last two years, with the associated pandemic ».

Also in Milan the doctors of continuity of care are protesting with the health company which has presented a hypothesis of a new organization with a series of cuts. In the city of Milan, the service works in two ways: there are 8 clinics where people can come at times when the family doctor is off and another 8 locations with 22 doctors who provide home assistance, i.e. when a person who is sick cannot move from home and his conditions are precarious. Home medical visits are an important service for a city like Milan where an increasing number of lonely elderly people live. Approximately 5,500 are made each year.

In the latest version of the plan presented to the unions, the health company proposed to reduce the number of medical guards dedicated to home visits from 22 to 18 and above all to leave only one office, in via Carlo Farini near the monumental cemetery, instead of 8. Eight doctors would cover the 7.30pm to 1.30am shift and another 10 the night shift from 8pm to 8am. The health company has explained to the unions that the cut is necessary because the continuity of care doctors would be too many compared to the workload measured in the number of phone calls received and home visits made.

The unions say that it is not possible to evaluate the emergency medical service – one of the most delicate and in contact with patients – only from a quantitative point of view. “We are a first health barrier especially for people who do not have a car or cannot move, especially the elderly: they would be the most affected by this cut”, explains Lorenzo Messina, doctor and representative of the SMI, the union of Italian doctors. “If I now have the time to visit someone with suspected pneumonia, I may not be able to do so again in the future, with consequences for the workload of hospitals and family doctors. Also because it’s one thing to start from a nearby office and travel a few kilometers, another to go to the opposite side of the city. Waiting times for phone calls and visits will lengthen.

The cut in workstations is considered yet another downsizing of the continuity of care service. In 2019, the decision of the health company to have the medical guards moved by taxi had caused discussion. Anpas, the voluntary association that deals with ambulance rescue, had judged the tender of the health company to be inconvenient and for this reason the choice of the ATS had gone to taxis which have since been entitled to a refund of 50 euros for each visit. The associations’ ambulances arrived very quickly, while it is difficult to find a taxi in Milan, especially during weeks with very popular events. The medical guards wait outside the offices, sometimes for a long time, before finding one free. The longer journeys foreseen by the new organization would make everything even more uncertain.

In Milan, as well as in Bergamo, the number of medical guards is lower than the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. There are about 180 doctors: if the ratio of one doctor for every five thousand inhabitants were respected, a total of 270 would be needed, 50 percent more. The large gap reflects the complex situation of territorial health care: there is a lack of family doctors and those who remain assist up to two thousand patients each, a very high number which puts the quality of care at risk. The most recent report by Agenas, the national agency for regional health services, says that in 2021 there were 997 medical guards in Lombardy: there are 10 for every 100 thousand inhabitants, almost half the national average. They have decreased further in the last two years.

The decline in medical guards is the result of problems that also affect other areas of health care in the area. For decades, the emergency medical service has been provided by doctors who are attending specialization courses in hospitals or the course to become a general practitioner. Even before the pandemic, residents were allowed to assist a certain number of patients on a temporary basis to make up for the lack of doctors in the area, removing the availability of the continuity of care service.

Furthermore, the fees are quite low, 23 euros gross per hour even for night shifts, and doctors often have to face tensions and not only verbal aggressions from waiting patients, a problem that also affects hospital emergency rooms. What was once considered an opportunity is now often hard work and low pay. For this reason, many doctors have preferred to no longer be available to cover shifts and healthcare companies are struggling to find medical guards.

In recent months there have also been signs of downsizing in other Lombard provinces, albeit less striking than in the cases of Bergamo and Milan. Giorgio Barbieri, regional coordinator of general practitioners for the CGIL, says that the strategy to resize territorial assistance is part of an overall plan carried out by the Lombardy Region. “For almost twenty years in Lombardy the ratio between the number of doctors and patients has not been respected,” he explains. “This thing didn’t happen by accident. It is part of a project in which medical corporations would gradually replace the public health service with a private one. It is evident in hospitals and now also in community medicine ». In Como, for example, a private emergency medical service has been opened which ensures home visits for 300 euros.

It is the patients who pay the consequences of this situation. Thousands no longer have a general practitioner, are unable to contact the emergency medical service, are not assisted or are forced to pay for private services. The director of the emergency room of the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, Roberto Cosentini, told The Echo of Bergamo which frequently happens to welcome patients with apparently generic ailments who turn out to be advanced tumors discovered in the emergency room: “It is a very serious sign of delayed diagnosis caused by a difficult or non-existent initial medical contact”.

In recent days there has been a rapprochement between the unions and the Bergamo health company, which said it had found 65 other doctors available to cover the shifts. After the chaos of early June, the ATS of is said to be available to accommodate some of the doctors’ requests, for example the flexibility of contracts to work even just 12 hours a week and higher fees for covering locations where there is a shortage of doctors. The new agreement was signed today and in the next week and it will be possible to understand if the problems will actually be resolved.

In Milan, on the other hand, negotiations are still ongoing, but so far little information has been given to the unions. One of the most relevant problems concerns the responsibility of the continuity of care service: although the reorganization proposal was managed by ATS Milano, from 1 July the management of the medical guards should be taken over by the local social and healthcare companies, the ASSTs that manage the hospitals and districts on the territory, including the new “houses of the community”. However, it is not clear how the management will change and so far the doctors have not had answers to the many questions asked. Contacted, ATS Milano explained that it will give information and comment on the reorganization proposal only when it is final.