What is important in sports physiotherapy?

Physiotherapist explains which points make up successful sports physiotherapy

In sports physiotherapy, each patient should be considered individually.

BUHL. Maintaining and increasing the performance of athletes or getting them fit again after an injury is the task of the sports physiotherapy. In order for this to succeed, a whole series of factors have to be right, explains Andreas Macau, Managing Director of Athletico Bühl.

Sports physiotherapy: an equal focus on performance and athletes’ health

“The guiding principles of sports physiotherapy are not all that different in professional athletes and in recreational and hobby athletes,” states Andreas Macau. “In both cases, the focus is on people. That’s why experienced sports physiotherapists never follow a “scheme F”. They take into account the individual needs of the patient and the requirements and challenges of the respective sport.” The cooperation with doctors and other therapists has to be right. Because a good interdisciplinary coordination is the basic requirement for an ideal therapy. But the patient is also a member of the team. Therefore, he is included in the treatment and should always know exactly what is important in the therapy and what role his cooperation plays in it. This is why individual and sport-specific therapy and training advice is so important. It helps athletes break off injury-promoting behavior.

Sports physiotherapy – a professional field with countless options

Experienced sports physiotherapists like Andreas Macau know that enthusiasm and passion for sports is extremely important in their profession. Experience in working with clubs is also essential. This is how the therapist gets to know the needs of the athletes and the special requirements of the sports in daily practice. Sports physiotherapists also have special knowledge of training theory and biomechanics so that they can provide professional support to athletes during training and competitions. And finally, a wide range of services and up-to-date know-how are important, since sports physiotherapy is constantly evolving. Last but not least, Andreas Macau warns, the sports physiotherapist should have an open ear for the needs and questions of the athletes. A good relationship of trust is also at the sports physiotherapy a prerequisite for cooperation.

