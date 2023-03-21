It was ascertained in Tuscany il first case of candida auris of 2023 in Italy, a highly dangerous fungus for humans due to its mortality rate and its resistance to antifungals. After diagnosing the fungal infection – easily transmissible – on March 17 to a patient who was at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, the director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of the Pisan hospital, Marco Falcone, wanted to reassure citizens: the infection would be under control.

Candida auris, what is it

The White ears it is a leavening fungus, a yeast therefore, which can determine various forms of candidiasis, but unlike other types of Candida it can be highly dangerous for humans. The term “Auris” derives from the Latin “ear”, a name attributed to having been isolated from the external auditory canal of the first patient.

The mushroom has worrying characteristics, such as its ability to be resistant to the main categories of antifungals (which earned it the name of super-fungus), to persist for a long time in the environment, making it difficult to eradicate, sometimes causing infections that can be lethal for the patients.

Symptoms

The various symptoms cause a slowdown in diagnosis, to the point that sometimes the infection is detected only when it has reached vital organs. According to statistics, candida auris infections are usually mainly accompanied by:

plague;

wound infections;

blood infections;

abdominal organ infections;

burning;

difficulty swallowing;

muscle aches;

fever and fatigue.

