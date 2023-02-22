February 22, 202316:49

Moscow annuls the treaty on the future of Transnistria, a small separatist Moldovan strip on the border with Ukraine, supported by Moscow and in which 1,500 Russian soldiers are present. The reasons for the crisis and the scenarios









Ansa Vladimir Putin he revoked a decree of May 2012 which supported the sovereignty of Moldova, renewing the Russian aims on the country bordering on Ukraine. The document was drawn up in the framework of “Measures for Implementing the Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation”, with a particular focus on Transnistria, pro-Russian separatist region supported by Moscow hosting Russian troops right next to the “hot” border. The real question is: what happens now? How should the Kremlin’s move be interpreted? And, again, what does this annulled decree consist of?

Decree cancelled After once again accused the West of starting the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian president strongly deviates from the objectives, signed 11 ago, of cooperation with the EU for the creation of “a single economic and human space from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean” and the development of “relations with NATO”. One of the most urgent points was precisely the “solution of the Transnistrian problem based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Moldova. All canceled, suddenly. Thus the frozen conflict between Moldova and Transnistria, like others in the former Soviet regions on the Black Sea (and like that of Donbass since 2014), threatens to explode another tinderbox.

Guardian first of all, they underlined the strong re-launch by Russia of a hybrid campaign concerning Moldova, a strategic country for the fate of the ongoing war. Some also report planning a Moscow-backed coup to install a “friendly” regime in the tiny neighboring nation of Ukraine. A clue in support of this thesis would be observed in the resignation in early February of the pro-European Moldovan government, which could not withstand the weight of the socio-economic (very deep) and political crisis which worsened in the country after 24 February 2022. Internal and external pressures have dealt the coup de grace to Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, replaced by Dorin Recean. However, this choice maintains the pro-EU (and anti-Russian) line of Maia Sandu’s presidency, and which is therefore “uncomfortable” for the Kremlin. On February 13, the Moldovan president himself had publicly denounced the existence of a Russian plan to subvert the government from within, with undercover foreign agents.

The historical reasons The territorial integrity of Moldova, a formally neutral post-Soviet country and candidate for EU membership, has been severely tested since 1990 by the Republic of Transnistria, a territory

in fact independent and supported by Moscow. It is no coincidence that thirty years ago the clashes that led to this state of affairs are called the “Transnistrian War”. This small strip, drawn by the course of the Dniester river and by the borders of the Ukrainian oblast of Odessa, after the First World War was part of the Republic of Ukraine, to then become in 1924 an autonomous political entity called the Moldavian Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic with capital Tiraspol, but still within communist Ukraine. Moldavia, then called Bessarabia, was instead incorporated into present-day Romania. The Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, signed by the USSR and Nazi Germany, determined the Soviet occupation of Bessarabia, northern Bukovina and the creation of the Moldavian SSR in 1940. Transnistria was incorporated into the newborn socialist republic. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moldova declared its independence and declared the pact of half a century earlier “nullified”.

Why Moldova The causes of the crisis in Moldova, with just 2.5 million inhabitants and the lowest per capita GDP in Europe, are largely linked to Russian actions. From an energy point of view, the country is in fact totally dependent on Russian supplies, which have been limited by the Kremlin. The inflation rate has shot up to 30% and fuel bills have almost reached the equivalent of a minimum monthly pension. Moldova has also long been the target of cyber attacks and the pressing disinformation conveyed by the pro-Russian media. All aggravated by the arrival of over 700,000 Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the war. Russia then also blocked imports of Moldovan wine, the main product of the country’s agri-food sector.

Strategic Transnistria About 1,500 Russian soldiers are stationed in the territory of breakaway Transnistria, just a stone’s throw from Ukraine. The strategic value of this independence republic is not only geographical. In Moscow’s calculations, the freezing of conflicts in the area was to serve to create a buffer with NATO, exactly as with Ukraine before the invasion of Crimea in 2014 and of the country in 2022. With the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin aimed for example to a federalization of Ukraine, relying on the breakaway regions as leverage to maneuver Kiev’s security and foreign policies. If on the one hand Transnistria has the shadow of Russia upon it, on the other there is a Moldova embraced by the USA and the United Kingdom: the former are building one of the largest American embassies in Chișinău, while London underlines the need to militarily equip the Country by NATO standards to help protect it from the threat of a Russian invasion. In the meantime, however, Transnistria presents itself as a real fortress loyal to Moscow, which resists potential ultra-nationalist infiltrations from Ukraine and sees ammunition depots such as the large Kolbasna storage site located throughout the territory. The latent conflict (?) between Chișinău and Tiraspol is a violin string, ready to vibrate. Not to mention that, according to independent polls, more than 42% of the inhabitants of Transnistria define themselves as “ethnic Russians” the people of the independence republic.

What happens now? Precisely because of its strategic importance, for many Moldova represents the “next Ukraine”, with a view to widening the conflict. The same US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Munich Conference expressed concern to the Moldovan president about a potential conspiracy that would aim to establish a regime friendly to Moscow in Moldova. Although an invasion

short “Ukrainian style” seems improbable, Moldova is at the center of the Russian chessboard. The presence of pro-Russian oligarchs with huge capitals and a sizeable ethnic Russian minority are factors that benefit Moscow. Bringing Moldova back into the Russian orbit would also wreck military cooperation with neighboring Romania, a bulwark of NATO and the EU in the area. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently described Moldova as the West’s new “anti-Russian project”. All the more reason not to overlook the extent of the social unrest on the Ukrainian flank, which could be used with a dangerous “pincer effect”. For now, the country remains crushed between pressure from the West and Russia. Just like Ukraine before the war broke out.

