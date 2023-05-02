what is it for? Side effects and how it works

What is Paclitaxel and general characteristics

Il paclitaxel – also known as taxolo – is an anticancer drug belonging to the class of antimitotic agents. More specifically, it is a natural taxane (class of taxanes) which was isolated for the first time from a North American conifer, the Taxus brevifolia. Available within numerous medicines, both alone and linked toalbumin, its administration must take place for parenterally in hospital setting. Examples of medicines containing paclitaxel Abraxane® (albumin bound)

What is Paclitaxel used for?

Therapeutic indications of Paclitaxel: for which tumors is it used? The use of the paclitaxel It is indicated for the treatment of various types of tumors, including: Ovarian cancer, either as first therapy or following other platinum-based treatments that have not proved effective;

Breast cancer, as first-line therapy for cancer that is advanced or has metastasized, usually in combination with anthracyclines (such as doxorubicin) or in combination with trastuzumab;

Breast cancer as second-line therapy in patients who have not responded to standard treatments;

Breast cancer after surgery and after treatment with anthracyclines and cyclophosphamide;

Advanced non-small cell lung cancer, usually in combination with cisplatin, when radiation therapy and surgery are not suitable;

AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma when other treatments haven’t worked. Il albumin-bound paclitaxelmoreover, it is indicated in the treatment:

Warnings and Precautions

What is good to know before starting therapy with Paclitaxel? Paclitaxel must be administered only by specialized personnel e under the close supervision of a physician experienced in the administration of agents anticancer . Before starting treatment based on this active ingredient, the doctor should be informed of the patient’s general health conditions and the presence of any disorder or disease, such as: Because paclitaxel causes myelosuppression (bone marrow suppression), haematological parameters should be monitored frequently. Also, during treatment you should tell your doctor or nurse straight away if you experience: Before receiving paclitaxel treatment, your doctor may decide to give the patient other drugs (such as corticosteroids, antihistamines, or histamine type 2 receptor antagonists) in order to reduce the risk to run into severe hypersensitivity reactions. PLEASE NOTE The use of paclitaxel it is not recommended in children and adolescents less than 18 years of age.

in children and adolescents less than 18 years of age. In some people, paclitaxel may cause side effects which could affect the ability to drive and/or use machines.

Interactions

Drug interactions between paclitaxel and other drugs Before starting treatment with paclitaxel, due to possible interactions, the physician should be informed if the patient is taking, has recently taken or might take other medicines, such as: Antibiotics (for example, erythromycin, rifampicin, etc.);

Antifungal drugs (for example, ketoconazole, etc.);

Antidepressant drugs;

Drugs for the treatment of epilepsy (for example, phenytoin, carbamazepine, etc.);

Cholesterol-lowering drugs (for example, gemfibrozil, etc.);

Medicines for the treatment of gastric ulcer or heartburn;

Anticoagulant drugs (such as clopidogrel);

Medicines for the treatment of HIV infections and AIDS (such as, for example, ritonavir, saquinavir, indinavir, nelfinavir, efavirenz, nevirapine);

Vaccines, as the use of some vaccines together with paclitaxel could cause serious complications. Furthermore, it should be noted that: In case of combination therapy with cisplatin, paclitaxel should be administered before the latter.

Paclitaxel should be administered 24 hours after taking doxorubicin, in order to avoid an increase in plasma concentration of the same. In any case, before starting therapy with paclitaxel, you should tell your doctor if you are taking, have recently taken, or might take, drugs or products of any kindincluding non-prescription (SOP) medicines, over the counter (OTC) medicines, herbal and phytotherapeutic products, food supplements, homeopathic products, etc.

Side effects

Paclitaxel side effects: what are they? Like any other drug, paclitaxel can also cause side effects which, however, can manifest themselves differently in different patients, both by type and intensity. In fact, each person reacts subjectively to drug administration. Below are just a few of the undesirable effects that may arise following therapy with paclitaxel: more detailed information can be found in the leaflet the medicine to be used; in any case, for any doubt or question it is always good contact your doctor. Furthermore, when paclitaxel is administered in combination with other drugs, the undesirable effects induced by them must also be taken into account. The doctor or nurse goes immediately notified in case they appear serious side effects which: Very common side effects Minor allergic reactions such as flushing, rash, itching;

Decreased number of platelets, white blood cells and/or red blood cells;

Infections, especially of the upper respiratory tract and urinary tract;

Shortness of breath;

Cough;

Fever, chills, headache, dizziness, tiredness, looking pale, increased susceptibility to bruising;

Numbness, tingling or weakness in the arms and legs (symptoms of peripheral neuropathy);

Throat inflammation;

Nose bleeding;

Mouth ulcers, sore and red mouth;

Swelling of the mucous membranes and soft tissues;

Diarrhea or constipation;

Nausea, vomiting;

Loss of appetite;

hair loss;

Muscle aches, cramps, joint pains;

Weakness, tiredness;

Heachache;

Sleep disorders;

dizziness;

Depression;

Lowering of blood pressure;

Lowering blood levels of potassium. Common side effects Uncommon side effects To find out all the possible side effects that may occur, even the rarest ones, consult the package leaflet of the medicine you are to receive.

Paclitaxel overdose

Since the drug is only administered by trained personnel, overdose is unlikely, although it is still possible. However, there is no specific antidote for paclitaxel overdose, therefore treatment is symptomatic and supportive.

Dose and method of use

How is paclitaxel administered? The paclitaxel will come administered through intravenous infusion by specialized personnel in the use of similar drugs and under the supervision of the oncologist. Dosage and frequency of administration, as well as the duration of treatment, will be established by the specialist individually for each patient according to his body surface area, his general condition and the type of tumor to be treated.

Use in pregnancy and lactation

Can paclitaxel be used during pregnancy and in breastfeeding mothers? Because of the serious birth defects that paclitaxel can cause in the newborn, the pregnant women should not take the drug. Moreover, they must be suitable methods are adopted contraceptives by patients and their partners to avoid pregnancy. Precautions must be taken both during the treatment That for a period of at least six months from the end of the same .

The breastfeeding mothers should not take paclitaxel. If it is necessary to start paclitaxel-based therapy, breastfeeding should be discontinued and may not be resumed until the doctor has given his consent. Since therapy with paclitaxel could lead to infertility, patients who wish to have children should ask their doctor about the possibility of conserving their semen before starting treatment with the active ingredient.