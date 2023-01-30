Honey is a food with a very sweet taste and it is really esteemed for this peculiarity, also because it brings energy to the body. The main compound of honey, for the uninitiated, is substantially formed by the presence of simple sugars and above all fructose is the main ingredient. Honey is a natural antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, and has an emollient and decongestant effect.

What is it good for to eat honey? Here are all the benefits: “Crazy”

Speaking of benefits first of all, honey is full of antioxidants which carry out a very relevant action by blocking free radicals before they can cause damage and cause diseases. Then, they are efficient in curbing the aging process that drags the body. These properties are especially linked to its color. In fact, the darker it is, the more its antioxidant value is indicative.

Thanks to the presence of hydrogen peroxide, honey also opposes bacterial proliferation. In fact, it has a liberating effect on about 60 species of bacteria. Then, thanks to the presence of phenolic and flavonoid compounds, it has anti-inflammatory properties that support the body in healing deteriorated tissues. In fact, it has been examined that applying it to wounds boosts the healing process and tissue reformation, helping to avoid infections and decreasing inflammation.

Not only is honey great for fighting pharyngitis, but also stress. Composed of glucose and fructose, if taken before sleep, it keeps blood sugar in the right percentage: in this way, the liver will not struggle and the brain will not produce the stress hormone, favoring our relaxation and the release of insulin. Its purifying action on the stomach and intestines has been known for a long time, which is why it is recommended to dissolve a teaspoon of honey in an herbal tea in the evening. As an anti-inflammatory it helps the damaged intestinal mucosa, stimulating the growth of new tissues.

In addition to being an excellent source of carbohydrates, honey can top your blood sugar when compared to other sweeteners. It is thus a natural energizer that is easily assimilated. Finally, even for those who play sports, the choice of eating honey is highly recommended because it releases energy ready for use and in a completely natural and balanced way. Both when we are in training and before, during or after a competition, it is preferred as a food.