by admin
By the editorial staff of iDoctors.it
November 25, 2022 4:05 pm

Today we talk about Crohn’s disease with Dr. Paolo Pantanella, gastroenterologist of iDoctors.it

What is that?

I use the word “Crohn’s disease” because the disease evokes something sinister and it’s not nice for a patient to be named like that even by us doctors; Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can affect any part of the intestine.

Symptoms

The symptoms are very variable, the most classic is chronic diarrhea so they are people who start going to the bathroom and have diarrhea two, three times a day then slowly within a few weeks four, five, eight, ten times a day and clearly this leads to abdominal pain, malabsorption and weight loss.

Cause

Precise causes are not known. A series of pathological situations have been set forth but in reality there is still no real pathogenesis, so we don’t know what causes it; there is a genetic predisposition that families often have multiple Crohn’s disease or Crohn’s disease-like diseases that always fall into the group of inflammatory bowel diseases.

Diagnosis

In reality the diagnosis is and must be clinical; it obviously makes use of medical instruments therefore the famous colonoscopy and then also radiology, therefore the tac or the resonance or the ultrasound are the means thanks to which we arrive at a precise diagnosis

Risks

Like all chronic diseases, the sooner you know you have it and the sooner you can do something to cure it; therefore neglecting it is wrong on the part of the doctor and also on the part of the patient who, moreover, when he has a disorder of a certain importance, cannot help but carry out checks that are sometimes invasive and this in some way can rightly delay the diagnosis.

Cure

Compared to a few years ago, when the treatments consisted of two or three categories of drugs and there was not much else to do, today the paraphernalia at our disposal has increased greatly and this can favor a type of treatment capable of greatly reducing the symptoms and sometimes even to magically make the disease disappear.

