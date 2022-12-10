Today we talk about cystitis, with Professor Gian Maria Busetto, Urologist of the iDoctors.it platform

What is Cystitis?

Cystitis is a very frequent pathology and is nothing more than an inflammation of the bladder, which is both a male and a female organ; this inflammation can also be accompanied by infection, and this concerns more the female sex, for an anatomical question, because women have a urethra, which is the channel that connects the bladder with the outside, which is much shorter than to that of man, as well as being in close contact with the rectum and other organs of this type.

Symptoms

The symptoms are very well known by young women, who are the ones who suffer from it most frequently and are essentially: urination frequency, therefore the increase in the number of times you go to urinate and burning, another characteristic symptom; sometimes it can also be accompanied by hematuria, i.e. blood in the urine and in some cases also by fever, precisely due to a real infection that occurs in this context.

Cause

The causes are many, basically we always consider a predominantly female pathology; if it occurs in man there is always something that needs to be analyzed better. The causes are either hygienic, or may depend on sexual intercourse, there are also hormonal causes which are also very frequent; other causes may be those of imperfect intestinal functionality: the intestine is an organ that is in contact with the bladder and as such can somehow send germs and therefore infect the bladder; there is therefore a correlation between the intestine and the health of our bladder.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis is very simple, in the sense that a good history, i.e. asking the patient about the symptoms he has, is already sufficient to make a correct diagnosis; but we also have the possibility of diagnostic insights that vary from case to case therefore surely a urine test with urine culture will be essential to understand which is the etiological agent causing this type of infection and in some cases it is also possible to pass to second level assessment tests, therefore a little more invasive, starting with a simple renal and bladder ultrasound and possibly continuing with a cystoscopy which is an even more invasive test. I repeat this only in relapsing cases, in serious cases and in any case not always.

Risks

The risks can also be important because it is an infection and as such it must be controlled and treated; if it is not treated, the highest risk is that the infection may worsen and therefore, since the bladder is connected to the upper urinary tract and therefore to the kidneys and the ureter, this infection can go back up and can become pyelonephritis, therefore a very serious kidney infection which then often also leaves damage on the kidneys up to thinking of the most serious sepsis, but this in very rare cases; in general it must be treated to avoid having an effect on the high urinary tract and therefore in this case the kidneys

Cure

Treatments are debated, certainly antibiotic therapy is necessary in the first phase to solve the increase in bacteria found inside the bladder, but what interests us most is not so much solving it on the spot, for this reason the antibiotics are perfectly effective, as well as preventing it from returning because it is a very relapsing disease and tends to return over time; lactic ferments are certainly an excellent aid to prevent these germs from the intestines from passing to the bladder for continuity; there are substances based on cranberry d-mannose or hyaluronic acid which essentially have a protective effect on the urothelium which is that part of the internal bladder, which both prevent germs from attaching themselves, and give it a better trophism which precisely allows for less risk of contracting this type of infection