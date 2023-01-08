Tachipirina: attention to the contraindications of this drug to be taken only in particular health conditions, all the details.

In rare cases of allergic reactions, the administration should be discontinued and appropriate treatment instituted. Use with caution in case of chronic alcoholism, excessive alcohol intake (3 or more alcoholic drinks per day), anorexia, bulimia or cachexia, chronic malnutrition (low hepatic glutathione stores), dehydration, hypovolaemia.

Tachipirina: what it is used for, contraindications

Il paracetamol should be administered with caution to patients with mild to moderate hepatocellular insufficiency (including Gilbert’s syndrome), severe hepatic insufficiency (Child-Pugh>9), acute hepatitis, concomitant treatment with drugs that impair liver function, glucose deficiency- 6-phosphate dehydrogenase, haemolytic anemia.

High or prolonged doses of the product can cause severe renal and blood disorderstherefore the administration in subjects with renal insufficiency must be carried out only in case of real need and under direct medical supervision. In case of prolonged use it is advisable to monitor liver and kidney function and blood count.

During treatment with paracetamol before taking any other drug, check that it does not contain the same active ingredient, as serious adverse reactions may occur if paracetamol is taken in high doses. . 125 mg effervescent granules contain aspartame, a source of phenylalanine. It can be harmful in case of phenylketonuria (lack of the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase) due to the risk associated with the accumulation of the amino acid phenylalanine.

Maltitol: use with caution in patients with rare hereditary problems of fructose intolerance. 3.07 mmol sodium per sachet: to be taken into consideration in people with impaired renal function or on a low sodium diet. 500 mg effervescent granules contain aspartame, a source of phenylalanine.

It can be harmful in case of phenylketonuria (lack of the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase) due to the risk associated with the accumulation of the amino acid phenylalanine. Maltitol: Use with caution in patients with rare hereditary problems of fructose intolerance. 12.3 mmol of sodium per sachet: to be taken into consideration in subjects with impaired renal function or who follow a low sodium diet.