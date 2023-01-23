If you suspect you have appendicitis, here’s what to know: let’s find out together what the symptoms, treatments and risks of this inflammation are.

The expression appendicitis indicates a sudden and acute inflammation of the appendix. What is it caused by, are there people more predisposed, what are the risks? Let’s examine in detail everything you need to know about it, to identify the risk factors, symptoms and the most suitable methods of intervention to promptly treat theappendicitis.

Appendicitis: what it is and what the risks are

Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix, a thin, pouch-like organ located on the right side of the lower belly. The appendix starts from the colon and radiates out for a length of 5-10 cm. It is an organ rich in lymphatic tissue.

When the lumen of appendicitis, i.e. its internal cavity, is obstructed by the accumulation of mucus, small feces and food residues, the inflammation known as appendicitis occurs.

These substances, not being able to get out of the organ, stagnate there, causing the proliferation of bacteria, which in turn lead to swelling, redness and pus formation.

The main risk of inflammation is the organ rupture or perforation. If so, passing stool and pus into the abdomen could result in peritonitis.

If not properly treated, peritonitis can cause a widespread and potentially fatal infection.

The symptoms of appendicitis

There are no particular risk factors that can predispose to the onset of this disease.

Indeed, appendicitis is a disease that can affect anyone, at any stage of life. Generally, it occurs between the ages of 6 and 30.

What are the symptoms of appendicitis? Appendix infection causes:

Cramps and abdominal pain. The malaise tends to get drastically worse within 24 hours, especially affecting the stomach and lower abdomen;

constipation or diarrhea;

Nausea and vomit;

High fever;

General malaise.

How is it treated?

What to do if you suspect appendicitis? As we have anticipated, there is the risk of rupture or perforation of the appendix, which could also cause very serious consequences.

For this, it is imperative to promptly see a doctor. The professional will be able to easily identify the inflammation starting from the appearance of the first signs of discomfort.

You may need to have diagnostic tests such as blood tests, CT scans, and ultrasounds to confirm the diagnosis. In fact, it is necessary to exclude the presence of other pathologies, which could determine the appearance of symptoms similar to appendicitis.

These include, for example, gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections and Chron’s disease.

How is appendicitis treated? The choice of the appropriate therapy depends on the medical evaluation, based on a series of parameters, such as age, health conditions, danger of rupture of the appendix.

You may need to have surgery to have the organ removed. It is a common operation, which does not involve particular risks or post-operative complications.