What is Lyme disease affecting model Bella Hadid? It all starts from the bite of a small arthropod

Very active on her official social channel with photos and shots that aim to highlight her beauty, Bella Hadid could not help but share a very bad parenthesis of her life with her audience: Lyme disease.

During its course, Bella Hadid shared snapshots from the hospital on his account Instagram, letting people know how she felt during the treatment. Thanking her fans and family for supporting her over the years, Bella wrote on her social media: “Little me who suffered would be so proud that I grew up and for not giving up on myself“.

Well, what exactly is it about? And above all, what would be the cause?

What happened to Bella Hadid

The 26-year-old supermodel was diagnosed with Lyme disease for the first time in 2012. It is a real challenge to his health, similarly experienced by his family members, including his mother Yolanda Hadid and her brother Anwar Hadid. Caused by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium and transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black ticks, Lyme disease is easily distinguishable and recognisable, especially if you pay attention to some specific signs.

Among the most common symptoms are fever, headache, fatigue and a characteristic rash, also called erythema migrans. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention or visit your GP who can perform blood tests to confirm or exclude it. Laboratory tests are considered the best for this type of disease, especially when used correctly and done with validated methods.

Early diagnosis and adequate antibiotic treatment are essential and can to prevent late Lyme disease. Obviously, the selection and duration of antibiotic use depends on the stage of the disease and the potentials complications. If the condition is left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, heart and nervous system.

Reducing your exposure to ticks is your best defense against Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections. It is good to remember that not all ticks will carry the bacteria, thus a bite from them will not always result in catching the disease. Several other steps can be considered to prevent and control Lyme disease:

Avoid areas prone to ticksWear protective clothingUsing insect repellentsConduct regular inspections of ticksTimely removal of ticks.

As you can clearly understand, these are small tricks, which – more often than not – can get you out of the trouble of a serious health problem.

