Il magnesium it is an essential mineral for the health and well-being of our body, as it is necessary for the correct functioning of the metabolism, bones, cardiovascular, muscular and neurological functions.

Magnesium is an essential micronutrient that is absorbed by the body through the diet. It is filtered by the kidneys and excreted in urine, faeces and body sweat.

Magnesium is found in different percentages in our body: 60% is stored in the bones, almost 40% in the muscles and 1% in the plasma and extracellular fluids.

Let’s go deeper into the subject with the doctor Martina Francenutritionist at Humanitas Medical Care Varese e Humanitas Medical Care Busto Arsizio.

Magnesium: what is it for?

The human body contains about 25 grams of magnesium and, according to SINU (Italian Society of Human Nutrition)hiring recommended daily of this mineral varies from 80-200 mg in children and adolescents, to 240 mg in adults, for both men and women.

Magnesium is essential for salute elbalance of the organismas it acts as a cofactor for over 300 enzymes that control various processes, including those related to energy production.

Magnesium is responsible:

of the transmission of nerve impulses

of the contraction of heart cells

of the control of heartbeat .

In addition, magnesium is essential for:

adjust the blood pressure

promote the protein synthesis

fix the soccer and the of phosphorus in bones and teeth.

Finally, it helps reduce tiredness and promotes muscle relaxation.

Magnesium: in which foods is it found?

Meeting the daily magnesium requirement is essential, and to do so it is sufficient to follow a balanced diet: magnesium, in fact, is present in almost all food categories.

The fiber-rich foods they are especially rich in magnesium, so including them in your diet is a great way to ensure you’re getting the recommended amounts. They are an example:

They are also excellent sources of magnesium:

cocoa and dark chocolate .

Although in smaller quantities, foods of animal origin such as fish, meat and dairy products also contain magnesium. Unfortunately, food processing and cooking can reduce the amount of magnesium in each serving.

Magnesium deficiency: the symptoms

Magnesium deficiency can be caused by taking certain drugs (diuretics, antibiotics, the contraceptive pill) which reduce its availability and absorption in the intestine, or increase its losses. It is also important to investigate magnesium deficiency in chronic intestinal diseases, in chronic diarrhea and in intestinal surgery.

Athletes are especially vulnerable to deficiencies due to the large amount of sweat they lose during strenuous physical activity.

In most cases, magnesium deficiency is asymptomatic, but it is important to know the symptoms, among which:

fatigue

irritability

anxiety

insomnia

muscle weakness

cramps

muscle or abdominal contractions.

If you suspect you have a magnesium deficiency, it is essential to consult a specialist rather than attempting to self-treat with home remedies or supplements chosen without medical advice.

Excess of magnesium

Hypermagnesaemia or excess magnesium is practically impossible to achieve with just a balanced diet and having proper kidney function. If this problem is found in those suffering from severe kidney disease, which consequently inhibits urinary excretion, the symptoms may be as follows:

hypotension

muscle weakness

cardiac and respiratory activity disorders

Are supplements always necessary?

Especially in sports, in the warmer months it may be necessary to resort to a magnesium supplement. This need in most cases does not arise from a deficiency but from the need to keep intra- and extra-cellular levels controlled by coping with the losses that occur with sweating. In fact, it is better to take magnesium with other mineral salts, such as sodium and potassium, combining them with correct post-workout rehydration.