Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon are grappling with an outbreak of Marburg virus disease, an Ebola-like haemorrhagic fever. Are there any cures?



A new health emergency threatens to take West Africa back to the grim times of the last Ebola outbreak of 2014-2016. This time, the concern is the Marburg virus disease (MVD)a serious haemorrhagic fever very close to Ebola in causes, symptoms and unfortunately also in lethality.

How many cases are we talking about? On Monday 13 February, the WHO health authorities for Equatorial Guinea announced the presence of an outbreak of the disease, the first in the country, which has so far caused 9 deaths (of which only one confirmed and 8 suspected) and 16 cases of contagion. Another 21 people are considered close contacts and are currently being monitored. Even if they seem small numbers, the fact that they are “in the double digits” is already a cause for alarm, because Marburg virus outbreaks are generally quite rare and tend – also due to the high mortality of the disease – to die out quickly.

Spread. The new outbreak is the worst in the last 10 years, and it is worrying that it occurred in a northeastern province of the country, on the border with Cameroon and Gabon. Cameroon also announced on Tuesday that it had identified two suspected cases of Marburg virus disease, one of which involves a 16-year-old girl who had never been to Equatorial Guinea.

What virus is it caused by? The infection is caused by Marburg marburgvirus (MARV), a pathogen of the same family as the Ebola virus, le Filoviridae. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, fatigue, and, within a week of onset, heavy mucosal and gastrointestinal bleeding. About half of the infected people die, although the lethality rate depends on the viral strain and varies from 24% to 88%.

Infection. The virus passes to humans through prolonged contact with fruit bats in caves or mines: these animals are the main natural reserves of the Marburg virus (and the Ebola virus). At that point, the infection is transmitted from person to person through contact with infected fluids or contaminated surfaces – but not by air: therefore it is more contagious in the last phase of the disease, the hemorrhagic one, and the contacts most at risk are the family members or doctors and nurses who intervened in the rescue.

Is there a vaccine? At the moment the most effective measures to extinguish the outbreak are control measures such as quarantine and contact tracing. There are still no antivirals or vaccines approved for Marburg disease, although some viral vector vaccine candidates are being studied (the same technology used for AstraZeneca’s anti-covid vaccines) not available in large quantities and yet to be tested on humans . The health emergency in Equatorial Guinea could speed up the trials of these products, starting with the population most at risk, but any proposal for testing in the area will have to be discussed with the local government.