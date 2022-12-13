The development of medicine in the West has made it possible, above all thanks to the discovery of antiseptics, anesthesia and antibiotics, to greatly reduce mortality from all diseases linked to bacteria, viruses and traumas.

A separate discussion should be made for degenerative diseases or for neoplasms where allopathic medicine struggles despite the fact that in research approaches are being tried in multiple aspects with encouraging results, such as in genetic research or those of neuroscience.

Very positive discoveries but which often affect only the symptom, at least in applied medical prophylaxis.

A negative aspect of Medicine that has always been known is that of the side effects of the drug or more generally of the patient’s care.

In all types of medicine, traditional and non-traditional, there are side effects. This event is included in the definition of Medical Iatrogenesis

The definition takes into account the patient’s care, not just the drug, so it is good to define which causes are included in the statistics.

In the United States, monitoring of this phenomenon is very accurate and a chilling fact has been found: iatrogenesis is the third cause of death after heart attacks and cancer(1).

Causes of Iatrogenesis

Medical errors

Negligence or faulty procedures

Interaction between prescribed drugs

Side effects of prescribed drugs

Underestimation of the negative effects due to the administration of drugs

Abuse of drugs that induce resistance to antibiotic treatments

Untested treatments and radical treatments

Partial diagnoses

Hospital infections

Medical trials

Physician assisted suicide

Side effects accompany all of the current industrial expansion, in all sectors.

In medicine this damage manifests itself as iatrogenesis (= “originated by doctors”, from the Greek “iatros” = doctor and “genesis” = origin ed).

Iatrogenesis is clinical when pain, disease and death are the result of medical treatment; it is social when health policies strengthen an industrial organization that generates discomfort; it is cultural and symbolic when a behavior and a series of illusions promoted by medicine restrict the vital autonomy of individuals undermining their ability to grow, to take care of each other and to grow old, or when medical intervention mutilates the personal possibilities to cope with pain, disability, anguish and death.

In Italy there are no certain data, but according to Silvio Garattini, director of the Mario Negri Institute in Milan and national guru in terms of pharmacological research: “400 Italians are hospitalized every day due to side effects of drugs”.

The data would suggest an estimate of between ten and twenty thousand total cases per year; these data to be taken with pliers and to be verified, if it succeeds.

How many of these in deaths is unknown.

We must take into account the fact that the statistics, which are absent at a national level in Italy, take into account emergency hospitalizations and posthumous reports that doctors are not required to pay attention to and in these cases, therefore, also record.

Let’s think of how many cases of post-vaccine fever that are not reported or how many side effects we are not aware of and do not report only out of ignorance, sometimes ours and sometimes the liar.

We can therefore state, without fear of contradiction, that the estimates are almost certainly downwards.

As Tito Boeri reminds us in Internazionale(2) only “2.4% of the drugs launched on the market between 1981 and 2008 represent an important therapeutic advance. 80% of new drugs are copies of existing products.”

The only fact that has really changed is the price of these drugs, tripled in some cases.

Part of this cost “progression” may perhaps depend on the fact that the marketing investments made by the pharmaceutical industry are about double those destined for research.

From a comparison with the data reported in the OsMed Report 2008(3) we discover that in Italy the consumption of drugs has increased by 60 percent with a total expenditure (public and private) of 24.4 billion euros.

(1) Dr. Barbara Starfield del Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health, Journal of the American Medical Association, July 2000

(2) INTERNATIONALE 814, 25 September 2009, p. 89 by Tito Boeri

(3) http://www.agenziafarmaco.gov.it/sites/default/files/OSMED_2008.pdf

