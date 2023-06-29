What is melatonin and what are the supplements based on this hormone for?

We’ve all heard of it, but what exactly is melatonin? It is often recommended as a supplement, what is it for?

There is never a shortage of advertisements informing us of the prodigious effectiveness of melatonin and in the pharmacy, as well as sometimes in the supermarket, there are entire shelves dedicated to this hormone and its supplements. In detail, however, what is melatonin e what is its function? Most of us know it’s associated with sleep, but why? Let’s try to clarify a bit.

Insomnia, difficulty falling asleep, as well as restless sleep, made up of continuous awakenings, are common phenomena today for most people. Sleeping well is essential for our health, yet stress, anxiety, poor diet, as well as a number of other factors can affect the natural “sleep-wake” rhythm. But what does melatonin have to do with it?

Melatonin, what it is and why many use supplements

Without wanting to go too far into the scientific, biological merits of the question, let’s try to define melatonin. It’s a hormone, as we have said, which is produced in the brain, specifically by the Epiphysis, a gland. As? When the photoreceptors of the retina are not “stimulated” by light, therefore, generally, during the night, the gland secretes the hormone.

Several studies have been conducted on this hormone, which would have highlighted it the effectiveness not only with regard to the sleep-wake relationship, but also other types of benefits. It would improve a person’s vitality, but it would also have antioxidant and “prevention” functions of certain side effects associated with other drugs.

So getting back to the point, why do so many people use melatonin supplements? Well, apparently this hormone is able to facilitate falling asleep as well as making sleep more stable and serene. In other words, it would contribute to the regular rhythm of sleep and wakefulness which often, due to various factors, is altered and causes some famous and common sleep disorders.

Being a “natural compound” it does not need a prescription, although the best way to proceed is always to contact our trusted specialist first in case of problems and if we are thinking of starting to use a supplement. Melatonin is found in pharmacies in various forms: drops, pills, in short, it adapts to the preferences and needs of each person. Respecting the doses indicated and recommended by the doctor is essential to safeguard our well-being.

