What we are calling camel flu is the MERS, indeed to be precise the full name is MERS-CoV, Middle East respiratory syndrome. This is a coronavirus. It’s a virus zoonoticoWe are therefore talking about diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans. In this specific case it is a virus that has repeatedly (even in the past) infected the human population through direct or indirect contact with infected camels or dromedaries of the Arabian peninsula. Dromedary camels in the Middle East are in fact an important reservoir of Mers-CoV. Here is revealed, therefore, why with a somewhat coarse expression these days we are talking about “camel flu”, the principle is the same that led to the coining of the expression “monkeypox” which refers to the virus identified for the first time in captive monkeys in 1958 and then in 1970 in a man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

So let’s see what Mers-Cov is and if there are grounds for alarm.

The infectious disease specialist Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome, he reassured today. He said that this virus is transmitted mainly from dromedary to humans (like 90% of cases recorded this year, less than a dozen) and that human-to-human transmission is unlikely: it occurs only if raw milk is drunk of camel and, therefore, does not occur by touching the animal. «Il risk of contagion from those returning to Italy from the World Cup in Qatar is very unlikely,” he said Ciccozzi. The virologist of the Milan State University Fabrizio Pregliasco instead frame the Mers as a virus that «ha a high lethality and which has not been controlled since then (since 2012 since we know it, ed) in the regions of the Middle East».

Covid, new rules: after 5 days you can go out without a tampon. Self-surveillance and close contacts, what changes

But then why did this form of flu rise to the fore in the news? Because the British Health Security Agency has issued an information note, which urges “doctors and health professionals to pay specific attention to travelers returning from the World Cup”. Qatar, the country where the World Cup is being held, is one of the Middle Eastern areas where this virus has historically circulated the most. « In May 2022, Qatari authorities reported two people with MERS to WHO, one of whom died. Both had had contact with camels and had consumed raw camel milk,” reads The Lancet Global Health. And given the crowds that an event like the World Cup attracts, one cannot therefore let one’s guard down. “In considering the high number of travel during the World Cup, the presence of a possible risk related to the spread of this virus should be seen as a need for surveillance”, he comments Fabrizio Pregliasco. Su ‘The Lancet Global Health‘ a group of experts from several centers based from Saudi Arabia to Portugal, pointed out that the risk of an increase in the transmission of Mers should not be underestimateddue to the fact that two big events happening simultaneously in the country – the World Championships and a camel beauty pageant festival by the Camel Mzayen Club – are attracting hundreds of thousands of people from the Middle East and around the world. And many participate in both of these mass gatherings, interacting closely with each other and with the camels, “creating – the authors of the commentary write – ideal conditions for the transmission of camel-associated zoonotic pathogens with epidemic potential. These pathogens include the highly lethal Mers-CoV. Humans are sporadically infected through direct or indirect contact with infected camels or camel dairy products. «We understood it with Sars-CoV-2 that the interconnection of several people from different places can lead to a risk “, he continues I prefer.

The first warning was launched by an official source: theWorld Health Organization which deals precisely with this: informing and warning. A week ago (7 December 2022, ed) the WHO published a ten-year report on this virus and wrote that between 2012 and 17 October 2022, 2,600 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported to WHO of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infection, of which 84% (2193 of 2600) were reported from Saudi Arabia. Cases of MERS have been reported from a total of 27 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, the United States of America and Asia. In Qatar there are 28 cases in all, in Saudi Arabia, as we have seen, there are by far the most. These are the Middle Eastern countries where cases have been recorded in the last decade: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. And in Europe? Cases have been diagnosed in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy (only one occurred in 2013 in a total of 10 years), the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Mers-Cov, human-to-human transmission

On this aspect, the human-to-human transmission of Mers-Cov, the World Health Organization is reassuring because in the recently published report (November 16, 2022) it explains that «to date, all available information on cases reported and detected through molecular and serological tests indicate that human-to-human transmission remains limited». Most of the human-to-human transmission, he continues, occurred in health facilities, and this remains a major feature of the epidemiology of Mers-CoV. WHO, as with Covid-19, is working with the health authorities of the affected countries to prevent and minimize health care-associated cases and also improve infection prevention and control measures in all health facilities in the areas hit.

To date, WHO experts write, MERS remains a relatively rare disease for which, however, the medical personnel of health facilities, including in the Middle East, generally has low awareness.

Symptoms and evolution of the disease

Symptoms of MERS-CoV infection they are nonspecific and range from no symptoms to pneumonia and the acute respiratory crisis. Initial cases present with mild respiratory signs and symptoms and may sometimes go unnoticed. The causes of transmission and the exact methods of transmission in healthcare settings “are not yet well defined and are the focus of active collaborative scientific research in the affected countries”, writes the WHO, which believes that transmission in healthcare settings has occurred before adequate infection prevention and control procedures were in place and before cases were isolated.

Who risks, what risks

«I males over the age of 60 with pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney failure, are at increased risk of serious diseaseincluding the death», writes the WHO. Yeah, but how much do you die of Mers? The rate is quite high. To date, 935 MERS-related deaths have been reported to WHO: the crude case fatality rate is 36%. Of the 2,600 laboratory-confirmed cases reported to WHO since 2012, the median age is 53 years (range 38-66 years) and 1804 (69%) are from male. At the time of reporting, approximately 20% (518/2600) of cases had no or mild symptoms, while 48% (1259/2600) had severe disease or died. 53% (1388/2600) of cases reported to WHO reported having at least one of the following underlying conditions: diabetes mellitus, hypertension, heart disease, chronic renal failure or lung disease. More than 70% of fatal MERS cases had at least one of these underlying conditions.

Distance and respiratory protection

Here it is very important to remember the lessons learned during the Covid pandemic. Numerous investigations conducted at the time of the Mers-Cov hospital outbreaks indicate that aerosol procedures conducted in crowded emergency rooms or medical wards, with suboptimal infection prevention and control measures, have led to human-to-human transmission and environmental contamination. It means that the virus, being a respiratory virus, can be stemmed. Therefore? As compliance with infection prevention and control measures improves, human-to-human transmission in health care settings can be reduced and possibly eliminated. Here because Massimo Ciccozzi recommends the same prevention measures that help keep Covid away: «Sand we respect a simple rule that we have learned in these two years of the Covid pandemic, wash your hands often and wellthe risk of contagion is significantly reduced.

Covid, a protein to create a super drug against all coronaviruses: the discovery in the USA