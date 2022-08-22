2022 is the year of Urania’s 70th birthday, a series that has now become synonymous with science fiction. For Urania, this is the 70th summerand to celebrate it (and also to remember how much our country can give to this literary genre) the latest novel by the Italian Dario Tonani was chosen.

Milanese, born in 1959, with a past as a journalist and a present as a writer, Tonani has published numerous novels and over 120 short stories and is one of the most popular Italian authors in the sector. The last work, Mya at Mondo9is precisely the one chosen for Urania’s 70th anniversary and is available on newsstands up to and including October (but you can also buy it in ebooks): it is the most recent chapter of a saga that began between 2012 and 2015 with Chronicles of Mondo9 and continued in 2018 with Naila from Mondo9.

Our advice Ten artificial intelligence movies (and a series) to watch in streaming by Emanuele Capone August 26, 2021



youtube: the booktrailer of Mya di Mondo9

Science fiction as an adventure

The setting is the same as the others: a planet (Mondo9) almost entirely covered with sand and where almost everything is lethal and dangerous for humans, who struggle to survive and travel on huge ships of metal equipped with wheels and somehow sentient. The ships establish telepathic contact with their commander, which is one of the key points of the novels. Even the protagonists are in some ways the same as in the previous books: Mya, a 9 year old girl adopted by the commander of a ship, is Naila’s daughter, who is on another ship again and is desperately looking for it.

The importance of women is a common thread in Tonani’s works: “I like to deal with the social aspects of my characters – he told us – From female roles to the concept of extended family, to the love for the so-called different, like what can blossom between a human being and a machine ”. Tonani’s is an adventure science fiction, far from the more predictive one that tries to imagine what the future holds. This kept him somewhat sheltered from some of the mistakes made over the years from colleagues: “It is true that much of what was imagined came true (from smartphones to computers to talk to, to artificial intelligences, ed) but it is also true that there are things that may never be there, such as Flying cars”.

And yet, there is something that his works have definitely anticipated (or could have anticipated): “I don’t know if Mondo9 is a land of the future, as many readers imagine, but the problem of drought, desertification and scarcity of resources to deal with, are all problems that we too, in reality, are facing and will have to face more and more “. In short: perhaps his books they do not fall within the canons of so-called climate fictionbut they certainly have some elements.



The cover of di Mya di Mondo9

Tech parade Mars, Facebook, genetics: the 2021 books to read absolutely by Pier Luigi Pisa December 15, 2021



What to read, even beyond Mondo9

Impossible not to notice the similarities to Deadly machinesthe film by Christian Rivers (with screenplay by Peter Jackson) released in 2018 but inspired by the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve, which is from 2001: Tonani is in the middle, because the first books of the Mondo9 cycle came out before the film and also because “many concepts then deepened in the novels were already sketched in some of my short stories released since 2008 “.

After all, as happens in music, contamination with others is in some way a means of creating better works in literature. And Tonani, as well as a writer, is obviously a reader: “Right now I’m grappling with The revenge of Professor Suzuki di Isaka Kotaro, which is really nice and I’m really enjoying it, ”he told us. Instead, when we asked him for advice closer to his themes than him, he pointed us out The Iron Sun Cycle by Michel Bussi.

Tonani’s books are also published in Japan and Russia (not without some difficulty, since Russians don’t like numbers in titles), but which one would be better to start with, if you wanted to start reading them? “The stories are all designed to be self-contained and autonomous from each other,” she explained. So you can also start from the last one and then eventually recover the others, “as if they were prequels”.