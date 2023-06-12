What is myelomonocytic leukemia, the disease that cost Silvio Berlusconi his life

One of the pathologies that affected Silvio Berlusconi contributing to the health problems that led to his death is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

One of the pathologies diagnosed a Silvio Berlusconi, was the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. This it is not classified as one of the more severe forms as it is treatable through a type of latest generation chemotherapy that acts on the DNA. As explained by the hematologist of the San Raffaele in Milan, Claudius Cerchionemyelomonocytic leukemia is not among the most acute forms considering the other branches of the same strain. “Chronic leukemias have a less worrying and less galloping incidence than the acute ones. The course is indolent and it does not always require imminent pharmaceutical treatment. However, it is important to keep the disease under control as it is always the bone marrow cells that are affected”. Says the hematologist of San Raffaele.

Berlusconi and the disease

Characteristic elements of the myelomonocytic leukemia that struck Silvio Berlusconi refer to an abnormal increase in white blood cells: Monocytes. In these cases, intervention is required when cancer cells prevent the production of red blood cells, platelets and white blood cells in normal amounts by the bone marrow. In the event that such problems arise, action is taken by submitting the subject to latest generation chemotherapy. These are also identified as dismissal. Their functionality is to act on the DNA and to restore correct functioning. In this way the bone marrow can resume the normal production of cells in the blood by inhibiting the progression of cancer cells. Besides these procedures as a further curative intervention subsists erythropoietin. Both have no particular negative effects and are well tolerated by patients.

The importance of care

Regardless of the stage and severity of leukemia, according to Cerchione’s statements, it is essential to undergo tests cure appropriate. Only in this way is it possible to prevent the disease from passing from a chronic phase to a much more serious secondary acute phase. Undergoing treatment as soon as possible is the best choice because in a phase where leukemia is chronic improvements and a positive quality of life are much more probable. Another intervention, with a more decisive impact, is bone marrow transplantation from a compatible donor. However, this procedure is only recommended for people under the age of 65.