What is nail biting and what causes it: what to know about this very common condition

What is nail biting and what are its causes? Here are the most common indications, to know, to gain awareness of this disorder.

We often hear about nail biting, a technical term that could arouse a lot of fear. In fact, some words of medical origin evoke such a reaction, assuming it is always about some terrible disease when, in reality, the situation could be much better, fortunately. Not only real physical pathologies, but also psychological and mental ones, not to be underestimated and deserving of absolute respect.

Usually there is a strong denial of one’s condition, going as far as not wanting to recognize it. It is known, however, that only with the acquisition of this awareness, the possibility of a treatment path becomes concrete. Naturally, asking for help is essentialespecially in certain circumstances considered very serious.

About, also with regard to nail biting it would be good to let yourself be directed and advice from an expert, especially when the disorder takes on more worrying shades. But what exactly are we talking about?

Onychophagia, definition and causes: everything you need to know about this condition

Talking about nail biting refers to a disturbance related to one’s impulses, in particular to that irrepressible desire to carry out a certain action. A generic description but which involves a much more analytical situation. In fact, we want to provide precise information, in order to better understand the treatment and above all to allow awareness to be acquired, to possibly run for cover.

Anxiety and stress are among the main causes of nail biting – tantasalute.it

As mentioned earlier, we talk about a behavioral disorder that consists of repeatedly nibbling your nails and cuticles. An unconscious activity, which however, it helps to relax and soothe the soulespecially when you feel discomfort or when faced with an apparently insurmountable obstacle.

There are several causes, including two very common ones, namely anxiety and stress. In these cases the action of bringing the hands to the mouth can bring enjoyment and thus shift the focus from that prevailing discomfort. You can also get to biting the nail out of boredom, although it is the most bizarre reason but more linked to practice, more than you think. In fact, there are actually so-called ‘dead times’ in which the hands are not used in activities.

For example, watching television or sitting in the car, especially on the part of the passenger, are circumstances in which one is predisposed to nail biting. Finally, another cause, related to a very specific age, could be found in theemulation by children against adults. On the other hand it is a disorder that can affect anyone, at any age but generally it begins towards childhood and mainly adolescence. It is estimated that this ‘self-harming’ form may cease around the age of thirty, but positive conclusions are not always reached.

Of course, we want to underline that an intrinsic psychological cause does not necessarily have to exist since it could simply concern a mere habit protracted over time. Apart from the latter case, however, the help of an expert is recommended, as mentioned above, when the situation becomes alarming.