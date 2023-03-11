It is a recurring debate and the recurrence shows that it is about an important point of contention that has to be negotiated again and again: What is protest allowed to do? Sort of like the eternal question of what is allowed to be satire. Only more serious.

The case: In Berlin, a cyclist was run over by a truck at the beginning of the week and died. At first it was said that the deployment of an emergency vehicle had been impeded by a traffic blockade by climate activists that was taking place at the same time, but later it was said that the climate activists’ protest had no consequences for the course of the accident.

After the first reports of the cyclist’s death, a wave of indignation against the climate activists broke out in the media and in politics. Criminal law was called for, after the group “Last Generation” was banned, and the allegation of terrorism was raised. The head of the CSU state group in the Bundestag Dobrindt even spoke of the “Climate RAF”. United in rare unity: BILD, AfD, the Union and the traffic light parties. So does the police union. And not to forget the church, for example with the voice of the former EKD chairman Bedford-Strohm. From a psychoanalytic point of view, the incident must have a cathartic function, there is almost no other way to explain it. The only question is what is the repressed thing that broke ground. Our collective guilty conscience in the face of extensive inaction in the face of the climate catastrophe that can no longer be overlooked? The desire to distance yourself from a “woken” do-gooder?

Stefan Niggemeier makes the diagnosis on his About Media page, we are dealing with an “impossible debate”. I don’t think so, it’s a necessary debate and Stefan Niggemeier conducts it very well. He rightly asks whether the fact that the climate activists’ protest did not cause the cyclist’s death, which later became known, changes anything about the problem of protests that can have such consequences. A good question that immediately leads to the follow-up question of whether protests can still be held in public space at all, because every protest there potentially also harbors dangers for third parties. Stefan Niggemeier quotes a tweet, which points out that in 2019 farmers paralyzed traffic in Oldenburg with 1700 tractors. There are always such peasant protests – without the peasants being threatened with being thrown in jail. Two pairs of boots? Or double standards?

It is more satire when lateral thinkers and right-wing populist circles join in the chorus of those who move traffic-obstructing climate activists into the vicinity of terrorists, as if their own demos were traffic-permeable. But as we all know, satire can do anything.

There is a long and well-publicized debate about whether violence is a legitimate means of protest, with arguments of varying strength on both sides. On the one hand, protest can not only be legitimate if it doesn’t bother anyone and is submerged in “repressive tolerance” (Herbert Marcuse), on the other hand, one should be highly sensitive to the topic before violent resistance is justified with real or supposed threats. The border to politically motivated murder and terrorism is not well secured.

But: Is that relevant here at all? The climate activists did not use violence and they did not negligently accept the death of the cyclist. But it happened, and the protest of the climate activists could have been the reason for it under different circumstances. Just as much of what we do for good reasons can also have bad consequences.

Ergo? A necessary debate that can neither be ended by the most brutal possible announcements from one side (“they are criminals”) nor by declarations of innocence from the other side (“nothing happened after all”).

—————————-

For further reading:

Stefan Niggemeier: The impossible debate about the death of a cyclist