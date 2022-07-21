RAID 6 is a disk array with better fault tolerance than RAID 5. From a security point of view, in the event of a failure of two hard drives in RAID 6 at the same time, it can also tolerate and maintain the continuous normal operation of the disk array, storage, The written data is not affected. In fact, the entire RAID 6 group will not be offline due to the failure of two hard disks. Compared with RAID 5, it is a disk array that can tolerate one more hard disk failure. Architecture, so far a certain degree of enterprises will use the RAID 6 architecture type, as a variety of media equipment, servers dedicated.

RAID 6 principle and architecture

Here is a brief description of the principle and structure of RAID 6. Let’s take an example: Assuming that there are currently four 1TB hard drives at hand, after we compose the four hard drives into RAID 6, go to Disk Management and find that the partitions of the RAID 6 partitions are The capacity is only “2TB”.

4 hard drives: 1TB hard drive + 1TB hard drive + 1TB hard drive + 1TB hard drive = 2TB available storage space (Physical Drives: 1TB + 1TB + 1TB + 1TB = 2TB Logical Drive, RAID 6 Array)

RAID 6 + Spare principle

In addition to the normal read and write capability of RAID 6 to allow two hard drives to fail, a spare blank hard drive will be attached to the device, which is usually in an “idle” state, which is intended to be used when one of the hard drives fails. At this time, the information of the hard disk can be immediately reconstructed through the Space principle mechanism, and the data can be written back to the blank hard disk through other hard disk drives to achieve the effect of “Online Rebuilding”. This is RAID 6 + Spare. principle.

Does RAID 6 still need to do Spare?

Assuming that RAID 6 has been made at present, do you still need to make Spare? In principle it is not required.

Considering that RAID 6 can tolerate failure of two hard drives, we have provided RAID 6 users with plenty of time to troubleshoot and rebuild RAID. If you are really worried that your RAID 6 will encounter uncontrollable risks, of course, We will further consider whether to increase the Spare setting of your RAID 6.

How many hard drives are required for RAID 6?

RAID 6 requires at least 4 hard drives to complete its structure. If you want to upgrade it further, it depends on how many bays the tray supports, as long as the number of hard drives and the slot space are sufficient, such as 24, 36, 48 bays …etc. If there are not enough hard disk slots in the cabinet, some can support the effect of expansion cabinets, and the number of hard disks can also be increased. However, our company does not recommend a single group of RAID 6 to increase the number of hard disks to an astonishing level. After all, the more hard drives there are, the higher the risk when RAID 6 fails.

Why is RAID 6 less capacity?

From the example above, it is because 2TB of capacity is used as “fault-tolerant” computing (Parity Blocks), not two separate hard disks, but evenly distributed among the hard disks, and has two identical Parity Blocks, one more copy than RAID 5.

How does RAID 6 perform?

Because RAID 6 uses the capacity of two of the hard disks to store the Parity Blocks of other hard disks as hard disks under the fault-tolerant mechanism, it also affects its performance reduction; when each RAID 6 read and write Parity check is required for each block, so the loading of the system will be very heavy. If you use the Software RAID Controller (Linux RAID) to read and write a lot, you will obviously feel that the read and write speed is reduced. If it is only a general small file, read and write You won’t feel much difference.

Is RAID 6 fast?

As we mentioned above, based on the relationship between the parity check of RAID 6 and the operation principle, the speed will definitely be slower than other types of disk arrays. If you are a user who attaches great importance to RAID speed, we recommend that you It is more appropriate to use RAID 0.

Advantages and disadvantages of RAID 6

In terms of advantages, RAID 6 allows two hard disks to fail, which is a better “security” consideration than the fault tolerance mechanism of RAID 5. It has an extra layer of protection than RAID 5. After two hard disks fail in RAID 6, normal reading can still be performed. Write. The disadvantage is that the speed is relatively slow. Because there are 2 copies of the same Parity Blocks, the calculation is complicated and the Loading is aggravated. It is recommended to use a Hardware Controller Card. The relevant brands are HP, Dell, LSI, etc. Although the read and write speed is the disadvantage of RAID 6, I believe that For users of RAID 6, speed is not what they care about.

RAID 6 data backup method

For the RAID 6 client, I believe it pays more attention to security. It is recommended to back up the RAID 6 data on a regular basis. If the company has sufficient budget, you can also consider adopting the backup method of “remote backup”. No matter what kind of RAID structure you have, Neither can be perfected, so you can’t rely too much on the fault-tolerant mechanism of RAID. If you mistakenly believe that the price of RAID is high, the quality and performance must be good, and the “data backup” is usually used, you will still encounter the possibility of needing data rescue. No matter what kind of RAID structure it is, you must always back up your data, just like driving a million cars or wearing seat belts.

RAID 6 vs RAID 10？

There are often people on the Internet comparing RAID 6 and RAID 10, because both can damage two hard drives, but is it really comparable? In fact, it is not. The only equivalent between the two is “capacity”; although both can tolerate the failure of two hard drives, the protection of RAID 6 is still higher than that of RAID 10, but the speed of RAID 10 is higher than that of RAID 10. delicious.

The following is an example for the case of two RAID configurations and four hard disks at the same time:

speed, performance

RAID 10 is based on the “RAID 0” function, and it will definitely be slightly better than RAID 6 in terms of read/write speed, and even faster than RAID 5.

safety

RAID 6 accepts “any two” hard drive failures, but RAID 10 cannot, because RAID 10 is configured after RAID 1 is configured first, and then RAID 0 is formed. Hard drives in the same group (for example: 1-1, 2-1), sorry, then your RAID 10 will fail and data cannot be read. In this case, you need to ask for professional “RAID Data Rescue” assistance. .

Recommendations for using RAID 6

Although RAID 6 is much better than other disk arrays in terms of security, I would like to discuss a question with you here. Assuming that there are currently 5 hard disk drives at hand, does it have to be planned as RAID 6?

The following provides 2 architectures and thinks in this direction:

If the RAID 5+Spare is built instead, the capacity will be increased by 1TB, the reading and writing speed will be faster, and it is simple and easy to manage and maintain. All of them are used as a single unit. The first and second units are used as traditional single hard disk drives, each of which stores different data. The other 3 units are used as individual backup data hard disks. Each data has at least 2 backup copies. The structure is simple and easy to use. , easy management, and additional data backup, the risk of loss is also reduced. In order to create RAID 6 + Spare, only 2 hard disks can be used. You must first purchase a high-performance RAID 6 controller card, and then create a complex RAID 6 + Spare. The structure is complex and the management and maintenance are difficult.

What about the next data backup? Additional hard drives are required to back up data. Now compare RAID 5 + Spare with RAID 6 + Spare, the only difference is that “two hard disks can be read and written normally after a failure”.

But let me ask: Who would be assured that when one hard drive fails, it will not be handled, and continue to wait for the second hard drive to fail before handling it? Therefore, it is better to choose the first or second architecture, which is simple, easy to use and easy to operate, and anyone can use and manage it; no matter what RAID architecture is used, you must be aware of risks, because most of the data in the RAID is also important to the entire enterprise. Efforts must not be easily lost or damaged.

It is recommended not to exceed your technical capabilities when planning RAID 6. The RAID capacity also depends on the number of hard drives. Using a set of basic knowledge that you are capable of managing and able to eliminate minor faults is the correct choice. It is recommended that ordinary users use disk arrays that they are not familiar with and cannot manage by themselves.