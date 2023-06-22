Home » What is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever transmitted by a tick bite?
What is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever transmitted by a tick bite?

What is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever transmitted by a tick bite?

What is that

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is a rare infectious disease – potentially lethal – caused by rickettsiae, or pathogens transmitted to humans through the feces of some species of ticks endemic to regions of the Rocky Mountains. In particular, after the bite of the tick, the faeces of the insect with rickettsiae penetrate the body through small lesions on the skin surface, often caused by scratching: they are localized above all in the endothelial cells of the small blood vessels, which undergo lesions due to a toxic substance produced by the bacterium, which causes inflammatory changes, thrombosis, necrosis, vessel rupture.

Symptoms

The infectious disease is characterized by high fever, malaise and severe headache, often associated with nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, photophobia. A maculopapular rash, usually erythematous, associated with petechiae, appears a few days after the onset of fever. The severity of the clinical picture can vary from person to person. Other clinical manifestations that may be present include signs of impairment of other organs, in particular the lungs and upper airways may be involved, as well as the ears (otitis) and eyes (conjunctivitis). Thrombotic lesions due to endothelial damage can cause emboli and gangrene.

Diagnosis and therapies

Diagnosis is made by serological tests for antibodies. The therapy is based on the use of specific antibiotics, as well as drugs to alleviate the symptoms.

