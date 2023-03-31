via Wikimedia Commons”>

At the center of the news because it was forbidden to discover what synthetic meat is and what its characteristics are

Synthetic or cultured meat is a food product obtained in the laboratory from animal cells. This is a new frontier of the food industry and now we are at a point where it has already arrived on the market, in fact Singapore made history in 2020 as the first country to approve the sale of a cultured meat product. The approval concerned cultured chicken produced by the US company Eat Just for use in chicken nuggets. Synthetic meat is produced using advanced molecular biology and tissue engineering technologies. To obtain meat, animal cells are taken from a sample of muscle tissue, for example taken from a biopsy of an animal, such as a cow or chicken.

How synthetic meat is produced

The cells are then grown in the laboratory in a controlled and nutritious environment, so that they multiply and differentiate into muscle cells. This process requires the use of a nutrient for the cells, such as fetal bovine serum nutrients, but there are also cultivation techniques that avoid using it. Once there are enough muscle cells, they are harvested and “built” into artificial muscle tissue, through a process known as tissue bioengineering. The artificial muscle tissue is then cut into pieces and processed to create food products such as hamburgers, patties or steaks.

The production process of synthetic meat still requires a significant amount of research and development, but there are already several startups and companies that are working to make this technology commercially available. The world‘s first cultured meat burger was cooked and enjoyed live in 2013

The environmental benefits of cultured meat are still very difficult to predict. According to some estimates, the switch could not only reduce methane emissions, but also decrease land and water use by more than 95%. Producing meat directly from animal cells could also reduce the need for farmers to dose livestock with antibiotics, which contribute to the growing antibiotic resistance crisis, and with growth hormones, which are controversial for their impact on human health.

What happens in Italy with synthetic meat

In order to sell cultured meat, companies developing the technology must comply with the relevant regulations. Outside of Singapore, however, cultured meat regulations are still very new and pose a challenge for all operators. In Europe, this sector is also starting to attract investment (the EU has invested through REACT-EU in lab-produced meat). Currently, cell-based food products are not marketed in the EU. Such products require pre-market authorization before they can be placed on the EU market and, depending on the techniques used, this may need to be through the GMO legislation or the Novel Food Regulation. Once an application for authorization of these products has been submitted to the Commission, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) will carry out the assessment of the safety of these products, including whether they are nutritionally disadvantageous. In Italy it has banned the production of synthetic meat but not the free circulation of products created abroad and therefore can be imported and could be found on the market. There is no scientific evidence on the possible harmful effects of consuming synthetic meat.