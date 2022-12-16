Sinisa Mihajlovicl’ex Serbian footballer and coachpassed away today in Rome, at the age of 53, at the end of a battle against an aggressive form of leukemia that had attacked him since July 2019. He had been hospitalized since Sunday 11 December at the Paideia clinic, for a infection that immediately became serious due to the immune system compromised by the disease itself and by the heavy therapies.
