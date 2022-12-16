Home Health What is the acute myeloid leukemia suffered by Sinisa Mihajlovic
Health

What is the acute myeloid leukemia suffered by Sinisa Mihajlovic

by admin
What is the acute myeloid leukemia suffered by Sinisa Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovicl’ex Serbian footballer and coachpassed away today in Rome, at the age of 53, at the end of a battle against an aggressive form of leukemia that had attacked him since July 2019. He had been hospitalized since Sunday 11 December at the Paideia clinic, for a infection that immediately became serious due to the immune system compromised by the disease itself and by the heavy therapies.

See also  Serristori hospital returns Covid free. The last Covid area of ​​Internal Medicine closed [ValdarnoPost.it]

You may also like

Stefano and Ricardo’s idea, from social networks to...

Why it’s important to be vaccinated if you...

influence brakes running, high intensity

Chronic kidney disease, what is the nephrological card...

Leukemia, the most common symptoms of the disease

France, the virus alarm goes off: Coman is...

The challenge between panettone and pandoro? The former...

Are there pathological liars? How to recognize them...

Haemophilia A: Encouraging new data on treatment in...

From size 50 to 46 with the ‘first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy