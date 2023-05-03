What is the best diet for the heart? Here’s what the experts say

The relationship between diet and heart health it is crucial. An impressive amount of studies has demonstrated without a shadow of a doubt that the way we eat has direct consequences on many of the risk factors that can compromise our cardiovascular health. Heart problems they are the number one cause of death in Italy with over 230,000 deaths a year, in most cases avoidable with the correction of lifestyles.

Now the Association of American Cardiologists has analyzed ten popular diets to see which ones are best for heart health. The results can be read in the scientific journal Circulation.

Diet and Heart Health: The best is DASH

Researchers have found that the best diet is the DASH. The DASH diet was developed by experts to prevent or treat hypertension. It is a kind of salt-free Mediterranean diet. There are fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, fish, white meat, and vegetable oils. Animal fats, sugars, alcohol and red meat are practically banned.

All diets rich in fruit and vegetables and with little meat are good

In second place we find the pescatarian diet, which combines a typically vegetarian diet with fish, eggs and dairy products. Promoted the Mediterranean diet. According to the American Heart Association she deserves the bronze medal, in third place. Thumbs up for the vegetarian diet. As the name implies, it is a plant-based diet that allows dairy products and eggs, but without meat and fish.

Diet and heart health: beware of the scarcity of fats. Even those with few carbohydrates are bad

The vegan diets I’m in the middle of the table. Experts suggest getting at least 10 percent of your calories from good fats, like extra virgin olive oil.

A diet that is too low in fat or carbohydrates is not ideal for the heart. So for example the area diet o to South Beach.

What are the worst diets for heart health?

Experts have dismissed low-carb diets. The most famous is the Atkins diet, which although it can have important consequences on the liver, heart and kidneys is widely followed by those who want to lose weight. Ketogenic diets, which involve the excessive consumption of red meat and therefore of saturated fats and cheeses, are also bad. There is also little space for fruit and vegetables that keep blood sugar and cholesterol under control. Among the diets rejected also the paleo. It is a diet based on what it is assumed the primitives ate before the advent of agriculture. In the Paleolithic period.

