What is the best time of day to eat?

Depending on the time we take meals, our body reacts differently. The results of a new study

There are those who bet everything on breakfast and those who, on the contrary, prefer to reserve the bulk of calories for lunch or dinner. But when is the best time to eat? A study presented a few days ago at ENDO 2023, the annual meeting of the American Endocrine Society, tried to answer this question. And the response was quite predictable…

To counteract weight gain, improve glucose fluctuations, and reduce the time that glucose is above normal blood levels, we should get most of our daily calories at the start of the day. “This type of diet, through its effect on blood sugar, may prevent people with pre-diabetes or obesity from progressing to type 2 diabetes,” explains lead author, Joanne Bruno, an endocrinology researcher at NYU Langone.

The best time to eat: study

The researchers focused on time-restricted feeding (eTRF), which involves limiting calories to the first 8 hours of the day. This form of intermittent fasting is known to improve cardio-metabolic health and blood sugar levels. But the team wanted to understand whether these improvements were related to weight loss or the fasting strategy, by comparing eTRF (80% of calories consumed before 1pm) with a normal eating pattern (50% of calories consumed after 1pm). 4pm) studying the reactions of 10 participants with pre-diabetes and obesity.

Patients were randomly assigned to either eTRF or normal diet regimens for the first 7 days, then reversed the regimen for the next 7 days. All were provided with foods to meet caloric needs for weight maintenance to determine the effects of this dietary strategy regardless of weight. And all wore monitors to check glucose (blood sugar) during the study. “We reduced the time participants had high blood sugar levels with just one week of feeding eTRF,” explains Dr. José O. Alemán, a professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. “The results show that eating more calories earlier in the day reduces the time your blood sugar is elevated, improving overall metabolic health.”

Eat before 1pm to fight diabetes

Alemán and his colleagues found that the participants’ weight remained stable throughout the study. But early time-restricted feeding resulted in a decrease in the mean amplitude of the glycemic excursion (glucose > 140 mg/dL). Time in range was similar between the eTRF group and the normal eating pattern group. “Based on these data, eTRF could be a useful dietary strategy for the prevention of diabetes”, concludes Dr. Bruno, who however specifies that “further studies are needed to understand the real overall benefit of these intervention strategies” .

