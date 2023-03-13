Cleaning the blinds is a hassle none of us look forward to. It is a job that takes a lot of time. Seeing dirt, dust and pet hair on the blinds is the worst thing that can happen to you. Still, we can’t ignore them forever—at some point, we should face it and cleanse it thoroughly. Much to your relief, cleaning your blinds doesn’t have to be a difficult task. In fact, it’s not as difficult as you make it out to be. In case you’re wondering – “What’s the best way to clean blinds?” – read on to learn more.

What is the best way to clean blinds? Clean aluminum blinds

Metal blinds, often made of aluminum, have a reputation for being very durable. They are insensitive to prolonged exposure to the sun and can remain so over a longer period of time. How to clean your aluminum blinds:

In the first step, mix warm water and a mild detergent in a bowl. Then use a soft cloth or sponge to wipe each slat, both the front and back. Rinse the cloth frequently to avoid streaking. When you have cleaned all the fins with a damp cloth, use a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to remove any dust that may be left. As a final step, you should open the blinds and then wait for them to air dry completely before closing them again.

There is no need to use soap and water every time, only when a more thorough cleaning is needed. For routine cleaning, a quick dusting with a microfiber cloth is sufficient.

Get your plastic interior blinds clean

Because of their low cost, plastic blinds, often made from vinyl or PVC, are a common and popular option. They are flexible, washable, have less risk of breakage and are much easier to maintain than other types of blinds. Cleaning plastic blinds is a breeze that can be done in a short amount of time and only requires a few common household supplies. What is the best way to clean blinds? This is a quick method:

Since plastic tends to collect dust, first remove the existing dust with a duster and then wipe the area with a microfiber cloth. Fill a bucket with warm water and some washing-up liquid and use a sponge to clean each slat, both the front and back of the frame. After cleaning, rinse the blinds thoroughly. To dry the blinds, you can either use a towel or, if you have time, wait for them to air dry completely before closing them.

Clean fabric blinds

Synthetic fabrics are most commonly used in the manufacture of roller blinds, Roman blinds, pleated blinds and vertical blinds. They are great for controlling the amount of light coming in through the windows and are also available in a variety of colors and designs. If you don’t want to damage your blinds, you need to be wary of stubborn stains and always test a cleaning method on a small, inconspicuous spot first.

The most effective way to clean fabric blinds is to use a vacuum with a brush attachment. This will remove all dirt and dust on the surface. For a more thorough cleaning, use a feather duster to remove any remaining dust particles. You can also use a lint roller – not only is it a good tool for removing pet hair, but it can also be used for many other purposes. Dampen a cloth with water and mild dish soap, then treat any stains that may have formed. Do not rub, but gently blot the stains to remove them. Rubbing can damage the fabric. After the stains have been removed, either use a hair dryer on the lowest setting or allow the blinds to air dry until completely dry.

What is the best way to clean blinds? Tips for thorough cleaning

Whatever the cause, blinds tend to get very sticky, dusty and even moldy over time. Dusting and selective cleaning are not enough in some cases. If your blinds are made of metal, vinyl, plastic, or imitation wood, here are a few ways to give them a thorough clean: