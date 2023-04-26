What is the CALM2 killer gene that exonerates a mother from murdering four children – breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

An Australian woman, Kathleen Folbigg, was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Two girls had a rare genetic mutation responsible for sudden death

A genetic mutation can become a silent killer? In some cases yes. And science says so. A new sentence is expected in days that could definitively exonerate an Australian woman Kathleen Folbigg by the murder of at least two of his four children. About her Her story has been talked about for years: in 2003 her mother was sentenced by the Sydney court to 40 years in prison for having suffocated her children. Caleb was only 19 days old, his brother Patrick, who suffers from epilepsy, was 8 months old, Sarah 10 months and Laura a year and a half. They all died in their sleep. And Kathleen, who has always claimed her innocence, was billed as Australia’s worst female serial killer.

The consequences of calmodulinopathy The first twist dates back to March 2019 when with one petition signed by 150 scientists (including nine Nobel laureates) and geneticists have asked for the woman’s pardon and immediate release. According to the scientists, in fact, the cause of the death of the children was a congenital genetic defect

. The real responsible for the drama would be one rare mutation on the gene called CALM2 discovered in the DNA of the mother (healthy carrier) and in that of her daughters Laura and Sarah. These mutations are associated with the pathologies they cause cardiac arrhythmias and which, in children, can cause a cardiac arrest o to unexpected death

. The genetic disease caused by the CALM2 gene called calmodulinopatia and very rare. Among the consultants of Australian magistrates, the name of also stands out Peter Schwartz, director of the Center for cardiac arrhythmias of genetic origin of the Irccs Auxologico in Milan who explains: The importance of calmodulin, a protein that controls the concentration of calcium in cells, demonstrated by the exceptional fact that man has as many as three genes they encode it identically. Mutations on the CALM2 gene affect electrical signal transmission in the heart: in 2013 we discovered and published that mutations on this gene

can cause sudden death in children, especially in very young ones, often with a clinical presentation similar to that of Long QT Syndrome. The good news is that the first clinical trials to modify the DNA and correct the genetic defect in the children in which it has been identified are about to begin. See also Nausea and dizziness as well as pain in the abdomen could hide these insidious pathologies to be found immediately

Rare variants also in sons Kathleen Folbigg’s conviction dates back to 2003. In these twenty years, genetic research has made considerable progress, even such as to identify mutations on known and unknown genes, such as the mutation that would have led to the sudden death of the two little Folbiggs. Between 2018 and 2019 there was a first partial reopening of the case, but on that occasion the judge had failed to overcome the obstacle of the principle according to which four sudden deaths in the same family is proof of homicide. However, there is also a possible explanation for the death of the two boys. Studies and tests have shown that Caleb and Patrick had two different very rare variants of the BSN geneconnected to neurological problems e lethal epileptic seizures. Patrick was later diagnosed with epilepsy before birth. It is therefore difficult not to see a connection.

An international register Also contributing to the reopening of the case was the fact that in 2015 Peter Schwartz and his colleague Lia Crotti created a international registry of all mutations on the calmodulin gene and today there are data on 140 patients worldwide. In 2021 Schwartz and 26 other experts published a scientific article in Europace, the journal of European Heart Rhythm Association on Sydney’s case: The presence of that gene emerges as a reasonable explanation for the natural cause of those deaths.